How Changing US-China Dynamics Are Driving India's 'G Minus Two' Indo-Pacific Strategy

According to the Council on Foreign Relations, other Asian countries, who depend heavily on China and the US for trade, cannot choose sides.The Indian Express reported that India's annual trade with China stands at about $150 billion, while South Korea and Japan each trade more than $300 billion with Beijing. Australia's trade with China exceeds $200 billion, and ASEAN's total trade with China has surpassed $1 trillion. These figures underscore that economic decoupling is neither practical nor desirable for most countries. Instead, regional powers are looking to diversify supply chains, strengthen economic ties with one another and reduce vulnerabilities , a trend that has gathered momentum amid US President Donald Trump's tariff policies.