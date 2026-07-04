Bangladesh Moves Towards China On Teesta Project; What It Means For India

Bangladesh has moved forward with China on the Teesta River project during high-level talks in Beijing.
India has said it will factor all developments into its approach while closely monitoring the situation.
The project carries strategic implications due to its proximity to the Siliguri Corridor and regional connectivity concerns.
Bangladesh’s engagement with China on the Teesta River Comprehensive Management and Restoration Project (TRCMRP) has brought renewed attention to a long-running water and infrastructure issue that carries strategic implications for India. The development comes after Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman discussed the project during his recent visit to China, where Beijing signalled support for cooperation on its management, according to Reuters.
India has responded by stating that it will take “all related developments” into account while continuing its approach to development cooperation with Bangladesh, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, as reported by PTI.
The issue matters because the Teesta river is a key water source for irrigation and livelihoods in Bangladesh, while also flowing through India’s Sikkim and West Bengal before entering Bangladeshi territory. Its basin is located near India’s strategically sensitive Siliguri Corridor, which connects the mainland to the northeastern states. According to PTI, the MEA has indicated that India has already conveyed its position on the matter to Bangladesh and will continue to factor evolving developments into its policy approach. Reuters reported that Bangladesh’s engagement with China on the project forms part of a broader effort by Dhaka to expand infrastructure cooperation with Beijing while maintaining ties with New Delhi.
Rehman’s inclination towards China
According to Reuters, Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s visit to China focused on strengthening economic cooperation and addressing the trade imbalance between the two countries. He urged China to increase imports of Bangladeshi goods, including agricultural products and manufactured items, as part of efforts to narrow the gap in bilateral trade.
Reuters reported that the two sides discussed expanded cooperation in infrastructure, industrial development and emerging sectors. These included digital economy initiatives and broader development projects linked to China’s regional economic engagement.
On the Teesta project, Reuters reported that China expressed readiness to cooperate on river management and restoration, describing it as a livelihood-focused initiative important to Bangladesh. The discussions also included wider cooperation on infrastructure, including ports and industrial development.
Following the visit, Bangladesh Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman said relations between Dhaka and Beijing had reached their “highest level”. PTI reported that he said “significant progress” had been made on the TRCMRP, with China pledging its support and both sides agreeing to expedite the project's feasibility study. PTI also reported that Bangladesh and China agreed to accelerate work on the Mongla Port Modernisation and Expansion Project and the Chinese Economic and Industrial Zone Development Project in Chattogram.
Reuters also noted that Bangladesh has been deepening economic engagement with China under the Belt and Road Initiative, with cooperation spanning infrastructure and industrial investment. The report added that China remains a major economic partner for Bangladesh, although it has become more selective in large-scale financing commitments in recent years.
Strategic importance of the Teesta river project
The Teesta river originates in the eastern Himalayas and flows through Sikkim and West Bengal before entering Bangladesh, where it supports agriculture and irrigation systems dependent on its seasonal flow.
The strategic sensitivity of the project for India lies in its geographical setting. PTI reported that the Teesta basin is located near the Siliguri Corridor, a 22-km narrow stretch of land that connects mainland India to its northeastern states. Because of its role as the primary land link to the northeast, the corridor is considered strategically critical, and developments in its vicinity are closely monitored by Indian security planners.
Responding to questions on the issue, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, as quoted by PTI:
“India's development assistance for projects in Bangladesh is based on a mutually agreed roadmap which is regularly reviewed. Our views on the Teesta river project have been previously conveyed to the Bangladeshi side. We will factor all related developments in our overall approach to the Teesta issue.”
PTI also reported that when asked about Bangladesh’s engagement with China on Mongla Port and reported defence procurement from Beijing, Jaiswal said:
“We pay attention to all these issues and take whatever appropriate steps we deem necessary.”
India–Bangladesh relations
Reuters reported that Bangladesh is attempting to balance its expanding economic engagement with China with the need to maintain stable relations with India, both of which are key regional partners for Dhaka. The report noted that infrastructure and investment cooperation with China has expanded under the Belt and Road Initiative, with China playing a significant role in Bangladesh’s development financing landscape.
According to PTI, Bangladesh and China have agreed to expedite implementation of the Mongla Port Modernisation and Expansion Project and the Chinese Economic and Industrial Zone Development Project in Chattogram. These projects indicate that cooperation between Dhaka and Beijing extends beyond river management into ports and industrial infrastructure.
Reuters also highlighted that Bangladesh continues to depend on multiple external partners for development financing and infrastructure execution, with China being one of the most significant contributors in recent years.
India, according to PTI, has not indicated any policy shift but has reiterated that it is closely monitoring developments and will adjust its approach based on evolving circumstances.
The Teesta project therefore sits at the intersection of development needs and strategic considerations. For Bangladesh, it is tied to water management and infrastructure development. For China, it expands its footprint in South Asian connectivity and infrastructure projects. For India, it introduces an additional strategic variable in a sensitive border-adjacent region where geography and security considerations overlap.