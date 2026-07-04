Bangladesh Moves Towards China On Teesta Project; What It Means For India

The issue matters because the Teesta river is a key water source for irrigation and livelihoods in Bangladesh, while also flowing through India’s Sikkim and West Bengal before entering Bangladeshi territory. Its basin is located near India’s strategically sensitive Siliguri Corridor, which connects the mainland to the northeastern states. According to PTI, the MEA has indicated that India has already conveyed its position on the matter to Bangladesh and will continue to factor evolving developments into its policy approach. Reuters reported that Bangladesh’s engagement with China on the project forms part of a broader effort by Dhaka to expand infrastructure cooperation with Beijing while maintaining ties with New Delhi.