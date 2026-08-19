'Wasn't I Anti-National, A Month Ago?' Dipke Responds To Offer To Join NDA

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke reacted to Ramdas Athawale’s invitation to join RPI(A).
Dipke recalled that protesters were being branded “anti-national” only weeks earlier.
Athawale said Dipke, as a young Ambedkarite, should consider joining the ruling alliance.
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke has responded to the Union minister Ramdas Athawale offer to join the Republican Party of India (A), an ally of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
“Abhi ek mahine pehle toh me anti-national tha tumhare liye?” (Just a month ago, wasn't I anti-national for you?), Dipke wrote on Instagram while sharing report about Athawale’s offer.
Athawale Invites Dipke To Join RPI(A)
Athawale on Monday said Dipke should consider joining the RPI(A), arguing that the young activist could help strengthen both the party and society while working towards the ideals of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.
“I think Abhijeet Dipke is an Ambedkarite. He is active and young. He should consider joining Republic Party of India (A),” Athawale told reporters.
“We are a government that believes people should be punished if they do wrong. So, he should join the ruling faction,” the Union minister added.
Athawale’s comments came weeks after CJP and student groups staged protests at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar over issues including examination paper leaks, student suicides and demands for reforms in the education system.
The sustained agitation was followed by Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation as Union education minister on July 25. Pralhad Joshi subsequently took charge of the ministry.
While announcing his resignation, Pradhan had referred to the possibility of “anti-national forces” taking advantage of the protests.
“Considering the situation at Jantar Mantar and across the country, with the aim of preventing anti-national forces from exploiting it, preserving national unity, ensuring that not a single Indian student's future gets entangled in legal complexities, and allowing our children to devote their time to studies and focus on building their careers, I have submitted my resignation to the Honorable Prime Minister,” Pradhan wrote on X.