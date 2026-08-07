CJP Announces National Working Committee, Appoints Abhijeet Dipke As National Convener

Apart from Dipke, Das and Ranka, the committee includes Ajinkya Shinde as National Organisation In-Charge, Deepak Baliyan as Organisation Co-In-Charge and North Zone Lead, Aafreen Nawaz as National Secretary, Ratna Singh as head of Legal Affairs, Vaishnavi Gaur as head of Research and Policy, Rohan Deshpande as Technology Lead, Vijay Reddi Mallangi as Media Lead, Yogesh Ingale as Finance and West Zone Lead, and Ankit Bhardwaj as East and North East Zone Lead.