CJP Announces National Working Committee, Appoints Abhijeet Dipke As National Convener

CJP formed its National Working Committee, appointing founder Abhijeet Dipke as National Convener.
The party will launch a nationwide membership drive and expand its organisational network over six months.
CJP said it has no immediate electoral plans and will continue focusing on grassroots mobilisation.
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has constituted its National Working Committee, appointing founder Abhijeet Dipke as National Convener as the organisation moves to strengthen its internal structure and expand its presence across the country.
The appointments were announced after a two-day meeting of the party's core leadership. Chief spokesperson Saurav Das and spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka have been named Co-Conveners, while several other members have been entrusted with organisational responsibilities.
Nationwide Expansion
The party said the newly formed committee will spearhead its expansion over the next six months by establishing state coordination committees, Lok Sabha-level units and city-level teams nationwide.
Apart from Dipke, Das and Ranka, the committee includes Ajinkya Shinde as National Organisation In-Charge, Deepak Baliyan as Organisation Co-In-Charge and North Zone Lead, Aafreen Nawaz as National Secretary, Ratna Singh as head of Legal Affairs, Vaishnavi Gaur as head of Research and Policy, Rohan Deshpande as Technology Lead, Vijay Reddi Mallangi as Media Lead, Yogesh Ingale as Finance and West Zone Lead, and Ankit Bhardwaj as East and North East Zone Lead.
No Poll Plans
As part of its organisational outreach, CJP also announced a nationwide membership campaign through its website. The party said students, young professionals and workers would be encouraged to join the organisation, adding that the drive would not involve the collection of membership funds.
"We are launching a membership drive through our website. Students, young professionals and workers can join us to raise their voices unitedly," CJP spokesperson Saurav Das told PTI.
Das also said the organisation was not planning to enter electoral politics in the immediate future.
"Adding one more political party will not be useful at this time. We will work at the grassroots level," he said.
Separately, Co-Convener Ashutosh Ranka said a party delegation would travel to Jharkhand to meet students protesting alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations. According to the party, the agitation has entered its 13th day, with six protesters continuing an indefinite hunger strike.