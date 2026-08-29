Abhijeet Dipke Raises Expired Food Allegation At Govt Schools, Says ‘We Won’t Stop Exposing The Truth’

Abhijeet Dipke alleges expired food is being served to children in government schools, without identifying the schools involved.
The CJP founder has used his ‘School Thik Karo’ campaign to raise concerns over toilets, drinking water and school infrastructure.
CJP has announced a September 5 march from India Gate to New Delhi Police Headquarters.
Abhijeet Dipke has alleged that expired food is being served to children in government schools, adding to concerns he has raised under his ‘School Thik Karo’ campaign.
Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), made the allegation on Saturday in a video shared on X. He did not name the schools or specify their location. The allegation has not been independently verified.
Dipke Says He Will Continue Raising School Issues
In the post, Dipke questioned whether officials "sitting in power" would feed the same food to their own children. He vowed to continue his campaign despite the threat of legal action.
"If exposing this means FIRs against us, then please do. We won't stop exposing the truth," he wrote, using the hashtag #SchoolThikKaro.
He has raised concerns over broken toilets, lack of drinking water and poor infrastructure at government schools across Maharashtra.
He has also repeatedly questioned why ministers and officials do not enrol their own children in government schools. Dipke has called for PM CARES funds to be used to upgrade school facilities.
Government School In Dipke's Village Receives First Computer
Earlier this month, Dipke said the government school in his native place had received its first-ever computer system.
Sharing a video on X, Dipke said, "When the Govt Fails, People Step Up! First ever computer arrives at my village. Change is possible!"
He also said students at the school had received benches, calling it "probably one of the biggest and happiest moments" of his life.
CJP Announces September 5 March
The CJP has announced plans to resume peaceful mobilisation, accusing the government of failing to honour commitments made during negotiations on July 25.
The organisation is demanding the withdrawal of FIRs against students and an inquiry into allegations of pellet firing and police excesses during the July protests.
The march is scheduled for September 5, which falls on Teachers' Day, and will proceed from India Gate to the New Delhi Police Headquarters. It is to be led by families of NEET aspirants who died by suicide and victims of alleged police brutality during the July 20 ‘Sansad Chalao’ march.