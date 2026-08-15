‘80 Years After Independence, Govt Schools Still Lack Basics’: Abhijeet Dipke Flags Poor Facilities

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke launched the ‘School Thik Karo’ campaign in Hingoli.
He flagged dirty toilets, poor water supply and missing basic school facilities.
CJP plans social audits of government schools using standardised assessment forms.
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Saturday launched the ‘School Thik Karo’ campaign from his native village of Santuk Pimpri in Maharashtra’s Hingoli district, highlighting poor sanitation and the lack of basic facilities at a government school there.
Dipke, who attended the Independence Day flag-hoisting ceremony at the school, shared videos showing dirty toilets, accumulated garbage and inadequate water supply.
“How is any kid supposed to use this toilet? #SchoolThikKaro,” he wrote while posting one of the videos.
In another video, Dipke and his team conducted an audit of the Zilla Parishad school and spoke to students about the facilities available to them. Based on the responses, the CJP identified inadequate drinking water, absence of benches, unhygienic washrooms, broken windows and poor water supply among the problems faced by students.
“Even after 80 years of Independence, our govt schools still lack basic amenities,” Dipke said in a social media post. “Change is possible when we come together and act,” he added.
Panchayat Assures Action
Dipke said he had spoken to the village sarpanch about the deficiencies and had been assured that the panchayat would address the problems.
According to him, the local body has promised to resolve the issues within a week.
He also questioned the lack of water in the school toilets.
“If basic things like water are missing from government-run schools even 80 years after India became independent, how is the country going to develop?” Dipke told reporters, according to PTI.
What Is The ‘School Thik Karo’ Campaign?
The campaign seeks to conduct social audits of government schools, particularly in rural areas, and document whether they provide essential facilities to students.
Dipke said residents, parents and village representatives would be encouraged to assess schools in their areas and report deficiencies.
The CJP plans to circulate a standardised assessment form through social media, enabling people to record problems and upload videos from schools.
The exercise will focus on facilities such as electricity, clean drinking water, separate functional toilets for boys and girls, benches and the quality of midday meals.
Village sarpanchs will also be encouraged to document improvements through before-and-after photographs.
“We will gather the data from schools located in Maharashtra and nationwide. Then we will compile the data,” Dipke said, according to PTI.
Dipke Targets Political Parties Over School Conditions
The CJP founder accused successive governments of failing to adequately improve government schools, irrespective of which political party was in power.
“People have now understood that they should talk about education, which is the need of the hour. No matter which political party ruled, nobody worked for government schools in states. Now there is a need, and we can make them work by asking questions,” he said.
Dipke also questioned expenditure on large banners displayed in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar during a Tiranga rally attended by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday, arguing that such money could instead be directed towards schools and student facilities.
The campaign follows a series of recent CJP activities focused on education and youth issues. The group was also involved in the recent student protests at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar.