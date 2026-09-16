CJP To Start ‘Adivasi School Thik Karo’ Drive, Focus On Tribal Education

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke announced the ‘Adivasi School Thik Karo’ campaign from Gadchiroli, Maharashtra, focusing on tribal schools.
Dipke said CJP representatives will visit tribal schools to assess infrastructure, facilities and problems affecting students.
He also flagged alleged student deaths, non-functional Eklavya schools and barriers faced by tribal students entering higher education.
The Cockroach Janta Party will launch its “Adivasi School Thik Karo” campaign from Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district on September 17, founder Abhijeet Dipke said on Wednesday. The drive will focus on poor facilities at tribal schools and the problems students face in tribal regions.
Dipke announced the campaign at a press conference in Gadchiroli. He said CJP representatives will visit schools to assess infrastructure and facilities and flag gaps that affect students in tribal belts.
“Schools in tribal regions across India have been neglected by all governments in the last 80 years,” Dipke said at the press conference, announcing the campaign from Gadchiroli. The party has cast the initiative as a focused push on tribal schools after its broader school campaign last month.
School Problems
Dipke listed several complaints. He raised concerns over schools operating from rented buildings, inadequate facilities and what he described as a lack of attention to students in tribal regions.
He also alleged that more than 590 tribal students had died in Maharashtra over the last two years. Several deaths were linked to incidents such as snakebites, he said. Dipke said families of deceased students did not always receive adequate compensation.
He also alleged that 477 of the 720 Eklavya Model Residential Schools were non-functional. Those figures, he said, were part of the data presented at the press conference.
Higher Education Claims
Dipke also turned to higher education. He cited Scheduled Tribe students accounting for 22.8% of enrolment in higher education.
He claimed that only 130 ST applicants had secured admission to IITs. He presented those numbers as part of his argument that tribal students continue to face barriers beyond school education.
Earlier School Drive
The new initiative comes a month after CJP launched its nationwide “School Thik Karo” campaign. That earlier drive aimed to improve government schools in rural and urban areas.
Dipke had urged parents, sarpanches and local communities to take responsibility for improving basic school facilities. The campaign began with a visit to a government school in Santuk Pimpri in Maharashtra’s Hingoli district.
CJP had also sought information from state education ministers on school repairs, teacher vacancies, government funding, digital learning facilities, toilets and sports infrastructure. In an earlier letter, Dipke said government schools lacked safe drinking water, functional washrooms, proper classrooms and benches.