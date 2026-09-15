Who Is IPS Officer Bushra Bano, Facing A Complaint Over Her ‘Assalamualaikum’ Greeting?

In 2025, Uttar Pradesh Circle Officer Anuj Chaudhary faced controversy over remarks he made ahead of Holi, which coincided with Friday prayers during Ramzan. Advising Muslims who were concerned about colours to stay indoors, he said: “The festival of colours comes only once a year, while the Friday (Jumu’ah) prayers happen 52 times in a year. If someone finds Holi colours to be an issue while going for prayers, it is better for them to stay inside until the celebrations end.”