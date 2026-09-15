Amit Shah’s UCC Push: Why BJP Is Taking The Uniform Civil Code Route Through States

The route is constitutionally possible because several subjects that a UCC would cover fall under the Concurrent List, giving both Parliament and state legislatures the power to make laws. But there is also a political calculation. A state-by-state approach allows the BJP to develop and implement different models, account for local customs and exemptions, and assess the legal and political response before attempting a nationwide framework. The Indian Express reported that the RSS had favoured BJP-ruled states adopting their own codes first, with an overarching central law potentially considered later.