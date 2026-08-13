Column | A Country Of Over 1.3 Billion People Cannot Be Forced Into Sameness: Asaduddin Owaisi on UCC

The constitutional vision of a UCC was never what the BJP claims it is. Article 44 speaks of a “uniform” civil code, not a “common” one. Moreover, it does not mention a “compulsory” code. In the Constituent Assembly, B.R. Ambedkar specifically said that the provision would not mean that “the State shall enforce it upon all citizens merely because they are citizens”. Rather, it would be a voluntary civil code. That voluntary, secular framework already exists —the Special Marriage Act (SMA), the Indian Succession Act, the Juvenile Justice Act and the Domestic Violence Act already apply to all. Anyone who does not wish to be governed by their personal law can already opt out. No one is forced into religious law. What is being forced, through these state Bills, is an exit from it—for one community only.