'If Messi Can, Why Can't Rohit, Kohli?': IND Legend Backs Star Duo For 2027 World Cup

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Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh has thrown his weight behind the inclusion of Rohit and Kohli in the ODI World Cup 2027

Messi Enters Kohli-Rohit Age Debate
'If Messi Can, Why Can't Rohit, Kohli?': IND Legend Backs Star Duo For 2027 World Cup
Summary of this article

  • Harbhajan Singh backed the inclusion of Rohit and Kohli in the ODI World Cup 2027

  • Harbhajan said if a 39-year-old Messi can keep playing then why can't the Indian batting duo

  • Harbhajan credited Kohli for changing the mindset of the Indian team during his captaincy

It’s a fact that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are both well past the 35-year age category, but their respective forms have consistently negated that factor. Having already retried from Tests and T20Is, both former Indian captains are focused solely on ODIs, united by one common goal: winning the World Cup in Africa next year.

However, amid the ongoing transition in the dressing room and recurring speculations in media reports, their participation in the next year’s marquee event continues to be a matter of debate.

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh has thrown his weight behind the inclusion of Rohit and Kohli in the ODI World Cup 2027, drawing parallel with legendary footballer Lionel Messi. Speaking to PTI, Harbhajan said if a 39-year-old Messi can keep playing then why can't the duo of Indian batting stalwarts?

“If Lionel Messi can continue playing, why can’t Kohli and Rohit?" wondered Harbhajan, backing the two seasoned veterans. “Whoever the player is, I believe the marker should be performance, not age.”

The resolute of Rohit and Kohli has made Harbhajan believe that the two veterans can continue to perform at the highest level despite their age.

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“Virat may be 39, but if he is still beating those 20-year-old guys on the field, it (his age) does not matter. Look at Lionel Messi. At 40 (39), five men fail to stop him,” Harbhajan said.

Harbhajan also credited Kohli for changing the mindset of the Indian team during his captaincy. The former cricketer said Kohli instilled a belief within the dressing room that no target was too difficult to chase and pushed players to aim higher.

“This change was first brought in by Virat Kohli when he became the captain in 2014-15. Before that, we wouldn’t think that we could go for a chase of 400 on the final day,” Harbhajan said.

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