Career-Best 6-For! Hasan Mahmud Tears Through Australia To Set New Test Record

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Hasan Mahmud returned career-best figures of 6/55 as Bangladesh bowled out Australia for 198 in the first innings

Hasan Mahmud returned 655 against Australia in Darwin
Career-Best 6-For! Hasan Mahmud Tears Through Australia To Set New Test Record

Speedster Hasan Mahmud led Bangladesh’s charge as they bundled out Australia for 198 on the opening day of the first Test in Darwin. The 26-year-old returned career-best figures of 6/55, which now stands as the best bowling figures by a Bangladeshi bowler against Australia in a Test innings.

The six-wicket haul saw Mahmud surpass former cricketer Mohammad Rafique’s previous record of 5/62, achieved in Fatullah in 2006. It was also the third five-wicket haul of Mahmud’s Test career, with all three coming in overseas matches.

Best Bowling Figures In An Innings For Bangladesh Vs Australia In Tests

BowlerFiguresVenueYear
Hasan Mahmud6/55Darwin2026*
Mohammad Rafique5/62Fatullah2006
Shakib Al Hasan5/68Mirpur2017
Shakib Al Hasan5/85Mirpur2017

Mahmud led an impressive display by the visitors' seamers as Australia slumped to their lowest Test score against Bangladesh, their previous worst being 217 in Mirpur in 2017. It is also their first-ever sub-200 first- innings total against Bangladesh.

Hasan struck in his sixth and seventh overs to remove openers Jake Weatherald and Travis Head after Australia had won the toss and raced to 45 without loss on a green-tinged wicket. From there, pacemen Hasan, Taskin Ahmed (2/55) and Ebadot Hossain (2/39) dominated the first two sessions, bowling with discipline to exploiting the conditions and get on top of a batting lineup that was held together primarily by Steve Smith's defiant 71.

Smith was the next-to-last wicket to fall, advancing at Hasan and top-edging a high catch to wicketkeeper Litton Das to end a 109-ball innings that contained seven boundaries and a six.

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The day started positively for the hosts, with skipper Pat Cummins winning the toss and electing to bat. Playing just his second test in 13 months, he reunited in the pace attack with Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc. The frontline quicks will be supported by veteran offspinner Nathan Lyon and allrounders Green and Beau Webster.

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