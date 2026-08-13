Career-Best 6-For! Hasan Mahmud Tears Through Australia To Set New Test Record

Hasan struck in his sixth and seventh overs to remove openers Jake Weatherald and Travis Head after Australia had won the toss and raced to 45 without loss on a green-tinged wicket. From there, pacemen Hasan, Taskin Ahmed (2/55) and Ebadot Hossain (2/39) dominated the first two sessions, bowling with discipline to exploiting the conditions and get on top of a batting lineup that was held together primarily by Steve Smith's defiant 71.