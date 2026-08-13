In Photos: Independence Day Dress Rehearsals Conducted Across India

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India prepares to celebrate its 80th Independence Day as security personnel, armed forces and ceremonial contingents take part in the full-dress rehearsal. This photo gallery captures the march-past, rehearsals, cultural performances, decorations and security arrangements as preparations gather pace ahead of the national celebrations on August 15

Red fort Independence Day 2026 full dress rehearsal
Delhi police officials take part in the full dress rehearsal ahead of Independence Day celebrations, at Red Fort in New Delhi, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
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Independence Day 2026 full dress rehearsal Red fort
Armed forces officials stand at attention during the full-dress rehearsal for the 80th Independence Day, at Red Fort in New Delhi, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
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Independence Day 2026 full dress rehearsal delhi
A helicopter showers flower petals during the full-dress rehearsal for the 80th Independence Day, near Red Fort in New Delhi, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
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Independence Day 2026 full dress rehearsal in delhi
An army official commands as Delhi Police and Indian Air Force personnel stand at attention during the full-dress rehearsal for the 80th Independence Day, near Red Fort in New Delhi, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
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Independence Day 2026 full dress rehearsal in Patna
Police officials during the full-dress rehearsal for Independence Day, in Patna, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Red Fort final rehearsal 2026
School students sit in a formation spelling out 'Vande Mataram' during the full-dress rehearsal for Independence Day, near the Red Fort in New Delhi, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
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Yuva Shakti theme Independence Day 2026
Police officials during the full-dress rehearsal for Independence Day, in Patna, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Independence Day 2026
Police officials during the full-dress rehearsal for Independence Day, in Bikaner, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Independence Day 2026 full dress rehearsal
Police personnel take part in full dress rehearsal ahead of the Independence Day, at Lal Parade Ground in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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80th Independence Day full dress rehearsal pics
Police officials during the full-dress rehearsal for Independence Day, at Dharmanagar in North Tripura, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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80th Independence Day full dress rehearsal photos
Security personnel stand guard outside Maulana Azad Stadium during full dress rehearsal ahead of the Independence Day celebration, in Jammu, Jammu and Kashmir, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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80th Independence Day full dress rehearsal
A contingent of Chhattisgarh police officials take part in a full-dress rehearsal for Independence Day, at Lalbagh Parade Ground in Jagdalpur, Bastar, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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80th Independence Day full-dress rehearsal
Security officials during the full-dress rehearsal for Independence Day, in Patna, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Independence Day full-dress rehearsal 2026
Police personnel take part in full dress rehearsal ahead of the Independence Day, at Lal Parade Ground in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Independence Day full-dress rehearsal
Officials render a salute to the hoisted tricolor during the full-dress rehearsal for Independence Day, near Red Fort in New Delhi, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

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