In Photos: Independence Day Dress Rehearsals Conducted Across India

1/14
2/14
3/14
4/14
5/14
6/14
7/14
8/14
9/14
10/14
11/14
12/14
13/14
14/14
India prepares to celebrate its 80th Independence Day as security personnel, armed forces and ceremonial contingents take part in the full-dress rehearsal. This photo gallery captures the march-past, rehearsals, cultural performances, decorations and security arrangements as preparations gather pace ahead of the national celebrations on August 15
Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.