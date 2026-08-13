Karnataka Bandh LIVE Updates: Schools, Banks, Hospitals Remain Open As State Protests Cauvery Water Order

People stage a protest over the CWMA upholding the CWRC order to release 3,500 cusecs of Cauvery water daily to Tamil Nadu for the next 15 days, in Mandya, Karnataka, Thursday, July 30, 2026.

People stage a protest over the CWMA upholding the CWRC order to release 3,500 cusecs of Cauvery water daily to Tamil Nadu for the next 15 days, in Mandya, Karnataka, Thursday, July 30, 2026. | Photo: PTI

Karnataka Bandh LIVE Updates: Karnataka is observing a day-long bandh today, August 13, from 6 am to 6 pm, with Kannada organisations and farmer groups protesting the Cauvery Water Management Authority’s (CWMA) order directing the state to release 12,000 cusecs of Cauvery water daily to Tamil Nadu for 15 days from August 12. The order has triggered protests in parts of the state, with organisations accusing the government of failing to protect Karnataka’s interests amid the long-running Cauvery water dispute. The Bengaluru City Police have made security arrangements across the city and appealed to protesters and residents to maintain peace. While several organisations have called for the shutdown, others have said they will not support it. Schools, banks, hospitals, pharmacies and public transport are expected to function normally, with BMTC and KSRTC employees’ associations, private bus operators, transporters and autorickshaw associations staying away from the bandh. Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has said the government has a responsibility to protect the interests of Karnataka’s farmers while also complying with court orders. As protests and demonstrations continue, follow our live blog for the latest updates on the Karnataka bandh, its impact on daily life and developments in the Cauvery water-sharing row.

LIVE UPDATES

13 Aug 2026, 09:56:44 am IST Karnataka Bandh LIVE Updates: Koppal Protesters Offer Roses to Tamil Nadu Lorry Drivers Amid Cauvery Water Row Karnataka bandh: Koppal protesters offer roses to Tamil Nadu lorry drivers over Cauvery water release



Read @ANI Story| https://t.co/EaUT0DVT83 #KarnatakaBandh #TamilNadu #CauveryWater pic.twitter.com/0qxyyZr4gX — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) August 13, 2026

13 Aug 2026, 09:34:39 am IST Karnataka Bandh LIVE Updates: Police Appeal For Peaceful Protest The Bengaluru City Police have appealed for calm and cooperation as various organisations participate in the Karnataka bandh over the Cauvery water-sharing dispute. In a press note, the police said they respect citizens’ right to protest peacefully and within the law, but stressed that other citizens must also be allowed to carry out their daily activities without obstruction. Police warned that no individual or organisation should force, threaten or compel anyone to participate in the bandh, shut shops, establishments or institutions, obstruct vehicular movement, or make anyone join protests against their will. They urged all organisations and members of the public to cooperate in maintaining peace, public order and normalcy in the city. 13ನೇ ಆಗಸ್ಟ್ 2026ರಂದು ಕೆಲವು ಸಂಘಟನೆಗಳು ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ಬಂದ್‌ಗೆ ಕರೆ ನೀಡಿರುವ ಹಿನ್ನೆಲೆಯಲ್ಲಿ, ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ನಗರ ಪೊಲೀಸ್ ವತಿಯಿಂದ ಸಾರ್ವಜನಿಕರು ಹಾಗೂ ಎಲ್ಲಾ ಸಂಘಟನೆಗಳು ಶಾಂತಿ, ಕಾನೂನು ಸುವ್ಯವಸ್ಥೆ ಮತ್ತು ನಗರದ ಸಹಜ ಸ್ಥಿತಿಯನ್ನು ಕಾಪಾಡಲು ಸಂಪೂರ್ಣ ಸಹಕಾರ ನೀಡುವಂತೆ ಮನವಿ ಮಾಡಲಾಗಿದೆ.#BengaluruCityPolice #PeaceAndSafety pic.twitter.com/iFUIBma2zn — DCP EAST (@DcpEastBcp) August 12, 2026

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