India’s Secret Weapon In Sri Lanka? Meet The Spinners Who Could Decide The Series
India’s spin attack will be one of the biggest talking points when the two-Test series against Sri Lanka begins on August 15 in Galle, with conditions expected to bring the tweakers into the game. Ravindra Jadeja returns to the Test setup and brings a wealth of experience, while Kuldeep Yadav offers an attacking wrist-spin option capable of creating breakthroughs. Manav Suthar has also strengthened his credentials after a memorable Test debut against Afghanistan, where he claimed 6/33 in the first innings. Meanwhile, Saransh Jain has received his maiden India Test call-up after a strong domestic season, adding another off-spin option. Washington Sundar, who had been part of India’s spin plans, remains a fitness concern due to his hamstring injury.
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