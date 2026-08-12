India’s Secret Weapon In Sri Lanka? Meet The Spinners Who Could Decide The Series

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India’s spin attack will be one of the biggest talking points when the two-Test series against Sri Lanka begins on August 15 in Galle, with conditions expected to bring the tweakers into the game. Ravindra Jadeja returns to the Test setup and brings a wealth of experience, while Kuldeep Yadav offers an attacking wrist-spin option capable of creating breakthroughs. Manav Suthar has also strengthened his credentials after a memorable Test debut against Afghanistan, where he claimed 6/33 in the first innings. Meanwhile, Saransh Jain has received his maiden India Test call-up after a strong domestic season, adding another off-spin option. Washington Sundar, who had been part of India’s spin plans, remains a fitness concern due to his hamstring injury.

India vs Sri Lanka Test 2026 indian team spinners
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Ravindra Jadeja
Ravindra Jadeja remains one of India’s most experienced spin-bowling options in Test cricket, combining his left-arm orthodox bowling with the ability to contribute crucial runs down the order. With Jadeja back in the squad for the Sri Lanka Tests, his experience could be particularly valuable on conditions expected to favour spin. | Photo: PTI
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Kuldeep Yadav Training
Kuldeep Yadav brings a different dimension to India’s spin attack with his attacking left-arm wrist-spin, making him a potent option on turning surfaces. His variations could make him an important weapon for India as they take on Sri Lanka in a two-Test World Test Championship series. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
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Manav Suthar
Manav Suthar has earned his place among India’s Test spin options after building a strong reputation in domestic cricket with his left-arm orthodox bowling. The Sri Lanka tour represents an important opportunity for the Rajasthan spinner to push for a Test debut and gain experience around India’s established spin stars. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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Saransh Jain
Saransh Jain is one of the most intriguing additions to India’s Test squad, earning his maiden international call-up for the two-match Sri Lanka series. The 33-year-old off-spin all-rounder’s selection adds another option to India’s spin-heavy attack, particularly after Washington Sundar’s injury concerns. X/BCCI
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Washington Sundar
Washington Sundar has established himself as a valuable spin-bowling all-rounder for India, offering the team both control with the ball and depth with the bat. However, his lingering hamstring injury has put his participation in the Sri Lanka series in doubt, with his chances of joining the team currently described as very slim. Photo: AP/Richard Pelham

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