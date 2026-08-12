India’s Secret Weapon In Sri Lanka? Meet The Spinners Who Could Decide The Series

P Photo Webdesk 12 August 2026 5:51 pm Published at: 12 August 2026 5:51 pm Updated on:

India’s spin attack will be one of the biggest talking points when the two-Test series against Sri Lanka begins on August 15 in Galle, with conditions expected to bring the tweakers into the game. Ravindra Jadeja returns to the Test setup and brings a wealth of experience, while Kuldeep Yadav offers an attacking wrist-spin option capable of creating breakthroughs. Manav Suthar has also strengthened his credentials after a memorable Test debut against Afghanistan, where he claimed 6/33 in the first innings. Meanwhile, Saransh Jain has received his maiden India Test call-up after a strong domestic season, adding another off-spin option. Washington Sundar, who had been part of India’s spin plans, remains a fitness concern due to his hamstring injury.