Karnataka Cabinet Portfolios Allocated, DK Shivakumar Keeps Finance And Key Departments

Karnataka has allocated portfolios to 23 ministers in the new Cabinet.
Chief Minister D K Shivakumar retained Finance, Intelligence and several other key departments.
Education, irrigation, welfare, agriculture, health and municipal administration were distributed among ministers.
The Karnataka government has allocated portfolios to its newly formed Cabinet, with Chief Minister D K Shivakumar retaining control of several important departments, including Finance, Cabinet Affairs and Intelligence.
The distribution covers 23 ministers and spans key sectors such as education, welfare, irrigation, agriculture, municipal administration, industries, health and planning.
Shivakumar will handle Finance, Cabinet Affairs, the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms, Intelligence, Information, Law, Justice and Human Rights. He has also retained Parliamentary Affairs and Legislation, Agriculture Marketing and the Commissionerate of Town and Country Planning.
Urban local bodies falling under the Bangalore Development Authority and Bangalore Metropolitan Region Development Authority areas will also remain under the Chief Minister.
B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan has been given Housing, while Ramalinga Reddy will oversee Forest, Ecology and Environment. Lakshman Savadi has been assigned Co-operation, excluding Agriculture Marketing.
Rudrappa Manappa Lamani will handle Sugar and Textiles, while K H Muniyappa has been entrusted with Social Welfare.
Shivraj Tangadagi has been given Backward Classes Welfare along with Kannada and Culture. U T Khader will oversee Minority Welfare, Haj and Wakf, as well as Health and Family Welfare.
T Raghumurthy has been assigned ST Welfare, while Dr Ajay Singh will handle Minor Irrigation and Science and Technology. Cheluvarayaswamy has been given Major and Medium Irrigation.
In the education sector, Madhu Bangarappa will oversee Primary and Secondary Education, while Basavaraj Raya Reddy has been assigned Higher Education.
Shivalinge Gowda will handle Excise, while Puttaranga Shetty has been given Animal Husbandry and Sericulture. Vijayananda Kashappanavar will oversee Small Scale Industries and Public Enterprises.
Santhosh Lad has been assigned Labour and Employment. K S Basvanthappa will handle Muzrai, Fisheries, Ports and Inland Water, while S S Mallikarjun has been given Mines and Geology along with Horticulture.
Rizwan Arshad will oversee Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs. Narendra Swamy has been assigned Agriculture, while H C Balakrishna will handle Municipal Administration.
B Nagendra has been given responsibility for Planning and Statistics.
Additionally, Congress senior leader GS Patil exuded confidence in handling the position of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker after his nomination.
"I have been working for the last 40-plus years holding different positions. I can handle this as well," he told ANI.