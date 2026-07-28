Four Militants Arrested in Manipur

Four militants belonging to various proscribed outfits were arrested in two districts of Manipur for their alleged involvement in extortion activities, a police statement said on Tuesday.
Two active members of the banned SOREPA were apprehended from Nungoo Lamkhai area under the Sugnu Police Station limits in Kakching district on Monday, it said.
A 21-year-old active cadre of the outlawed People's Liberation Army was arrested from an abandoned house at New Lambulance in Imphal East district on the same day, the police said.
A cadre of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (MFL) was held from Langdum Lamkhai in Imphal East district, the statement said.
Security forces have been conducting search operations and area domination exercises in the fringe and vulnerable localities across all districts of Manipur since ethnic violence broke out three years ago.
More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic strife between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.