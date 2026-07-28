India's New Weightlifting Sensation Valluri Ajaya Babu Leaves Glasgow With Silver

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Valluri Ajaya Babu produced one of India's standout performances at the Commonwealth Games 2026, clinching silver in the men's 79kg weightlifting event after a thrilling battle for gold. The 21-year-old from Andhra Pradesh lifted a Games-record 149kg in the snatch and followed it up with 181kg in the clean and jerk, finishing with a total of 330kg. He briefly moved into the gold-medal position with his final lift, only for Malaysia's Erry Hidayat Muhammad to respond with a decisive 184kg clean and jerk to edge him by a single kilogram. The silver marked India's sixth weightlifting medal of the Games and continued the nation's impressive run in Glasgow, while also enhancing Ajaya Babu's growing reputation as one of India's brightest weightlifting prospects.

Valluri Ajaya Babu Glasgow CWG 2026 Men's 79kg Weightlifting highlights
Erry Hidayat Muhammad of Malaysia with his gold medal alongside Valluri Ajaya Babu of India with his silver medal, left, and Chris Murray of England with his bronze medal, right, after the Men's 79kg weightlifting competition during the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Monday, July 27, 2026. | Photo: Steve Welsh/PA via AP
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Glasgow CWG 2026 Mens 79kg Weightlifting highlights
Erry Hidayat Muhammad of Malaysia with his gold medal after winning the Men's 79kg weightlifting competition during the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Monday, July 27, 2026. | Photo: Steve Welsh/PA via AP
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Glasgow CWG 2026 Mens 79kg Weightlifting highlights-Chris Murray of England
Chris Murray of England with his bronze medal after finishing third in the Men's 79kg weightlifting competition during the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Monday, July 27, 2026. | Photo: Steve Welsh/PA via AP
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Glasgow CWG 2026 Mens 79kg Weightlifting highlights-Erry Hidayat Muhammad of Malaysia
Erry Hidayat Muhammad of Malaysia during his Men's 79kg final weightlifting during the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Monday, July 27, 2026. | Photo: Steve Welsh/PA via AP
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Glasgow CWG 2026 Mens 79kg Weightlifting highlights-Chris Murray of England
Chris Murray of England celebrates a lift during his Men's 79kg final weightlifting during the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Monday, July 27, 2026. | Photo: Steve Welsh/PA via AP
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Glasgow CWG 2026 Mens 79kg Weightlifting highlights-Jon-Antohein Phillips of South Africa
Jon-Antohein Phillips of South Africa with a no lift in the men's 79kg category weightlifting during the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Monday, July 27, 2026. | Photo: Steve Welsh/PA via AP
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Glasgow CWG 2026 Mens 79kg Weightlifting highlights-Australias Rory Scott
Australia's Rory Scott competes in the men's 79kg category weightlifting during the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Monday, July 27, 2026. | Photo: Steve Welsh/PA via AP

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