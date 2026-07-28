'Nobody Tells Me What We Should Be Selling': Trump Weighs F-35 Fighter Jet Sale To Turkey Amid Netanyahu Opposition

ANI reported that Trump’s remarks came as Netanyahu arrived in Washington for talks with the US President, with regional security and the confrontation with Iran among the key issues on the agenda. Turkey was removed from the US-led F-35 programme in 2019 after purchasing Russia’s S-400 air defence system, a move that Washington said posed security risks to the fighter jet programme. Any attempt to restore Ankara’s access would face legal and political challenges in Washington, LiveMint reported.