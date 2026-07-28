Every Record Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Has Broken So Far

Sooryavanshi put an end to Sunrisers Hyderabad's journey in IPL 2026 with a blistering 103-run innings in just 37 balls in the Eliminators. During the innings, he crossed the 1000-run mark in T20s in 473 balls, becoming the fastest batter to achieve this feat, surpassing Mitchell Owen's record of 533 balls. He also became the youngest ever to reach this milestone, and none of the others did this before their 18th birthday.