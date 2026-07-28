Every Record Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Has Broken So Far

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi holds the record of being the youngest player to score half-century and century in men's T20s
Sooryavanshi is also the youngest player to hit a half-century in men's internationals
The 15-year-old batter became the youngest batter to receive Player of the Series award in men's international cricket
'Wonder Boy', 'Teen Sensation' and 'Teenage Prodigy' are just some of the terms used to describe Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after only six T20I appearances, during which he has already scored two half-centuries.
While he may be new to international cricket, he is no stranger to intense public scrutiny, given the exceptional talent he possesses. The Bihar batter made his first-class debut in January 2024 before breaking into senior domestic white-ball cricket later that year.
However, it was his mid-season IPL debut in 2025 that truly announced his arrival. The then 14-year-old took the cricketing world by storm by smashing a century in just 35 balls, becoming the fastest Indian to achieve the feat. He further enhanced his reputation by topping the run charts the following season to win the Orange Cap, earning a national call-up and a place in India's playing XI against England.
Here's a look at the remarkable records Sooryavanshi has already amassed at such an early stage of his career.
Youngest-Ever IPL Feats
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made his IPL debut in 2025, and in his fourth appearance, he slammed a half-century against the Gujarat Titans in just 17 balls. He went on to convert it into a 35-ball hundred, which was the fastest ever century in the league by an Indian. At the age of 14, Sooryavanshi created multiple youngest-ever records:
Youngest player to hit a half-century in Men's T20s - 14 years 32 days
Youngest player to hit a century in Men's T20s - 14 years 32 days
Youngest player to hit a fifty and century in IPL - 14 years 32 days
Youngest List A Centurion - 14 years 272 days
It took Vaibhav Sooryavanshi just one List A match to announce himself in the 50-over format. On his debut, he smashed a sensational 190 off just 84 balls to become the youngest player to score a century in men's List A cricket.
He raced to his hundred in only 36 deliveries before reaching 150 in just 59 balls—the fastest 150 in men's List A history—as Bihar piled up a mammoth 574/6 against Arunachal Pradesh in Ranchi.
Fastest To Complete Century Of Sixes In T20s
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is the fastest batter in the world to reach the milestone of 100 sixes in T20s, that too with some distance. The teen sensation took just 514 deliveries in 29 innings to reach the milestone, while the second and third are Belgium's Saber Zakhil (699 balls) and Austria's Karanbir Singh (813 balls) in terms of balls taken.
Fastest Half-Century In List A Cricket
In his short career span so far, Sooryavanshi has shown that he doesn't get bogged down by big occasions but elevates his game to another level. His 29-ball 94 for India A against Sri Lanka A on June 26 is a testament to his big-match abilities. In that game, the teen prodigy hammered a 11-ball fifty - fastest in List A cricket, breaking a 21-year record.
Fastest And Youngest To Reach 1000-Run Mark In T20
Sooryavanshi put an end to Sunrisers Hyderabad's journey in IPL 2026 with a blistering 103-run innings in just 37 balls in the Eliminators. During the innings, he crossed the 1000-run mark in T20s in 473 balls, becoming the fastest batter to achieve this feat, surpassing Mitchell Owen's record of 533 balls. He also became the youngest ever to reach this milestone, and none of the others did this before their 18th birthday.
Fastest To 1000 IPL Runs
A match later becoming the fastest to 1000 T20 runs, Sooryavanshi achieved the similar feat in IPL too during his 96-run knock against Gujarat Titans in Qualifier too. He took just 440 balls to reach the 1000-run mark, overpowering Andre Russell's record off 545 deliveries.
Most Sixes In A Single IPL Season
2026 turned out to be a breakthrough year for Sooryavanshi in the IPL, where he not only bagged the Orange Cap with 776 runs but also broke Chris Gayle's 14-year record of 59 sixes in a single season by amassing 72 sixes
Youngest Half-Centurion In Men's T20I
After an initial stutter in the first three matches against England, Sooryavanshi was at his best against Zimbabwe, where he smashed two fifties, with the first marking his maiden international half-century, making him the youngest male batter to achieve this feat in international cricket.
Second-Youngest POTM Winner
The 15-year-old batter blasted 81 runs against Zimbabwe off 49 balls in the third T20I, which earned him the Player-of-the-Match trophy. The left-handed batter was just 15 years and 121 days old when he won the accolade, making him the second-youngest player after Sierra Leone's Alusine Turay to accomplish this milestone, who won the POTM against Cameroon at the age of 15 years and 74 days.
Youngest Player-Of-The-Series-Recipient In Internationals
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was named Player of the Series after scoring 151 runs at a blistering strike rate of 196.10 in India's 3-0 T20I series sweep over Zimbabwe.
With the award, the 15-year-old became the youngest Player of the Series winner in men's international cricket, surpassing Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who was 17 years and 300 days old when he achieved the feat. Overall, India Women's batter Shafali Verma remains the youngest cricketer to win a Player of the Series award in international cricket, having done so at 15 years and 296 days.