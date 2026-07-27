Chelsea vs western sydney wanderers pre season friendly preview live streaming head to head probable xi accor stadium sydney australia

Chelsea Vs Western Sydney Wanderers LIVE Streaming, Pre-Season Friendly: When, Where To Watch CHE Vs WSW On TV & Online

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 27 July 2026 7:54 pm

Chelsea vs Western Sydney Wanderers Live Streaming: Catch the live streaming, H2H, timings, Playing XIs and other info for the pre-season friendly fixture

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 27 July 2026 7:54 pm

Chelsea's team kit in the dressing room. Photo: X | Chelsea

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