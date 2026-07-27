Chelsea Vs Western Sydney Wanderers LIVE Streaming, Pre-Season Friendly: When, Where To Watch CHE Vs WSW On TV & Online

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Chelsea vs Western Sydney Wanderers Live Streaming: Catch the live streaming, H2H, timings, Playing XIs and other info for the pre-season friendly fixture

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Chelsea's team kit in the dressing room. Photo: X | Chelsea
Summary of this article

  • Alonso used a 4-2-3-1 structure in behind-closed-doors friendlies at Cobham.

  • There are no prior head-to-head matches recorded between Chelsea F.C. and Western Sydney Wanderers FC.

  • Fans can stream the pre-season friendly live via CFC+ (Chelsea's global subscription service).

Chelsea begins the Xabi Alonso era against Western Sydney Wanderers on Tuesday, July 28, 2026, at 3:15 PM (IST) at Accor Stadium in Sydney as part of the Sydney Super Cup.

New signing Marco Palestra could make his debut for Chelsea. Star players like Cole Palmer, João Pedro, and Estêvão traveled with the squad, though Romeo Lavia is a minor doubt due to a knock.

Alonso used a 4-2-3-1 structure in behind-closed-doors friendlies at Cobham.

The A-League side is looking to test key first-team players like Brandon Borrello, Miguel Di Pizio, and Angus Thurgate against high-profile English opposition.

Chelsea Vs Western Sydney Wanderers, Pre-Season Friendly: Probable XI

Chelsea XI: Robert Sánchez; Jorrel Hato, Levi Colwill, Aaron Anselmino, Marco Palestra; Roméo Lavia, Walsh; Jamie Gittens, Cole Palmer, Estêvão; João Pedro.

Western Sydney Wanderers XI: Vidackovic; Madanha, Ferreyra, Pantazopoulos, Gersbach; Scicluna, Thurgate; Di Pizio, Hammond, Gillion; Borrello.

Chelsea Vs Western Sydney Wanderers, Pre-Season Friendly: H2H

There are no prior head-to-head matches recorded between Chelsea F.C. and Western Sydney Wanderers FC.

Chelsea Vs Western Sydney Wanderers, Pre-Season Friendly: Live Streaming Info

Chelsea faces Western Sydney Wanderers on Tuesday, July 28, 2026, at 3:15 p.m. IST from Accor Stadium in Sydney.

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Fans can stream the pre-season friendly live via CFC+ (Chelsea's global subscription service).

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