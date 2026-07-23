Heavy Rains Hit Western Railway Services, Train Movement Affected Between Dahanu and Valsad

Train operations on the Western Railway between Maharashtra’s Dahanu Road and Valsad in neighbouring Gujarat were disrupted on Thursday morning after rivers touched the danger mark at key railway bridges amid heavy rainfall, officials said.
According to a release shared by the WR at 8.35 am, train services are being regulated as a precautionary measure to ensure complete passenger safety.
It said that services on bridge number 203 between Umargam Road and Gholvad were completely suspended at 4.43 am after rising river water levels touched the danger mark. The services on both Up and Down lines were restored at 6.50 am, WR said.
“Trains are currently plying on this stretch under a strict speed restriction of 15 kmph,” it said.
Train movements have been temporarily suspended on bridge no. 230 in Sanjan Yard since 6.45 am after floodwaters crossed the danger mark at the site. For the same reason, services through bridge no. 284 between Udvada and Vapi were halted at around 7.05 am, it said.
Senior Western Railway officials and engineering teams are monitoring the ground situation, and full train services will be restored as soon as water levels recede and safety permits, the release added.
The Palghar region of Maharashtra was battered by overnight rains, inundating several towns and villages, leaving many people stranded and prompting authorities to intensify rescue operations and declare a school holiday for Thursday.
The India Meteorological Department has sounded a "red alert", forecasting extremely heavy rainfall at a few places and gusty winds with speeds of 60-70 kmph.