NDA Ready to Discuss NEET in Parliament, Cong Running Away from Debate: BJP

Another BJP MP and spokesperson, Sudhanshu Trivedi, said, “Today, BJP and NDA MPs stood outside the House demanding a discussion on the NEET issue and the education system, which the Congress does not want. "We are fully sensitive to this issue. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made it clear that nothing is more important than the interests of students.” The exchange followed Modi's announcement on X that fast-track courts will be set up to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leak cases.