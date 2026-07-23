NDA Ready to Discuss NEET in Parliament, Cong Running Away from Debate: BJP

The BJP on Thursday hit back at the Congress over the NEET paper leak row, saying the NDA government is ready to discussion the issue in Parliament but it is the Congress and the entire opposition that are running away from a debate.
The remarks followed after Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of harming the future of the youth and allowing the destruction of the country's education system.
The opposition and the ruling party MPs on Thursday staged counter protests in the Parliament complex, intensifying the ongoing political offensive against each other over the NEET paper leak issue.
Both camps stood outside the Makar Dwar and raised slogans against each other, signalling another day of potential disruptions in both Houses of Parliament.
BJP president Nitin Nabin accused Gandhi and the opposition of avoiding a debate in Parliament on issues concerning students and youth, saying it will expose their “double standards” on the issue.
“The NDA government is fully prepared to hold discussions at every level on the future of students and youth. But Rahul Gandhi, the Congress and the entire opposition are shying away from a discussion because they know that if they come to debate on the floor of the House, their double standards will be exposed,” Nabin told reporters.
“We openly challenge them to come to Parliament. Whether it is the issue of students, youth, NEET or any other matter, we are ready for a discussion. Rahul Gandhi has always tended to run away from debate.
“Every BJP MP and the NDA government are prepared to discuss every issue and answer every question. But I know Rahul Gandhi and his camp will never come forward for a discussion,” he said.
Nabin also alleged that the Congress has a history of “misleading and provoking” the youth.
“Their history over the past 50-60 years has been one of misleading and provoking the youth... They see young people only as stone-pelters,” the BJP president alleged.
He also asserted that the government is committed to safeguarding the future of the students and will ensure strict action in cases of examination irregularities.
“I believe that the youth of this country stands with the prime minister and fully supports his vision of a Viksit Bharat,” he added.
BJP MP and spokesperson Sambit Patra accused the Congress of not being interested in a debate in Parliament.
“In the last two-three days, BJP chief Nitin Nabin and former president J P Nadda spoke to the students and Sonam Wangchuk. One thing emerged from the talks – there should be a serious deliberation on the issue of paper leaks and stringent laws should be enacted. But the Congress does not want a discussion in the House; it only wants politics,” Patra said.
Another BJP MP and spokesperson, Sudhanshu Trivedi, said, “Today, BJP and NDA MPs stood outside the House demanding a discussion on the NEET issue and the education system, which the Congress does not want. "We are fully sensitive to this issue. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made it clear that nothing is more important than the interests of students.” The exchange followed Modi's announcement on X that fast-track courts will be set up to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leak cases.
Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal termed it a significant decision that will address the long-standing demand of students for swift punishment to those responsible for paper leaks.
“Cases related to paper leaks will be tried in fast-track courts. There will be speedy trials, and punishment will be delivered quickly without unnecessary delays. This is a very significant decision.
“Young people have consistently demanded that those responsible for paper leaks be punished swiftly. This is a step in that direction,” he said.
Earlier in the day, Gandhi alleged on X that Modi has “allowed and encouraged total capture and destruction” of India's education system, and protected every person responsible for it.
“The students' demands are clear: Sack Dharmendra Pradhan. Apologise to the students. Take action against those who assaulted them,” Gandhi said.