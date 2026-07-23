Inspector Injured in Attack by Protesters Near Jantar Mantar: Delhi Police

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PTI
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Delhi Police allege an inspector was assaulted by protesters near Jantar Mantar, with several personnel injured as clashes erupted during student demonstrations

Inspector Injured in Attack by Protesters Near Jantar Mantar: Delhi Police
Inspector Injured in Attack by Protesters Near Jantar Mantar: Delhi Police

The Delhi Police on Thursday claimed an inspector was injured after he was allegedly being attacked by a group of protesters near Jantar Mantar while on his way to duty.

Inspector Nand Kishor Singh said he had parked his vehicle near Hanuman Temple on Wednesday night and was walking towards his place of duty at Jantar Mantar when he came across a large gathering near the Parliament Street junction.

"There were around 4,000 to 5,000 people gathered there. They were raising anti-police slogans and anti-government slogans. I thought they were students and I was going to perform my duty," Singh told PTI.

According to Singh, around 100 to 150 people allegedly surrounded and attacked him as he tried to pass through the area.

"They assaulted me with lathis, sticks, stones and whatever sharp objects they had in their hands. I sustained injuries and somehow managed to escape. I was in uniform when they attacked me," he said.

The incident took place amid student protests in the Jantar Mantar area that witnessed clashes between demonstrators and police personnel.

The police alleged that several personnel were injured during the violence and said action has been initiated to identify and arrest those involved in the attacks and damage to public property. 

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