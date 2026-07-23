President Murmu Arrives in Romania on State Visit; Focus on Expanding Trade, Tourism

"President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Bucharest, Romania on the last leg of her three-nation State visit. She was warmly received by Ms Oana-Silvia Țoiu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Romania at the airport," the President's office said in a post on X. During her visit, the Indian head of state will meet her Romanian counterpart President Nicusor Dan, interim Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan, President of the Senate Mircea Abrudean, and President of the Chamber of Deputies Sorin Grindeanu.