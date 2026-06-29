Modi Concludes Seychelles State Visit With Defence, Technology Agreements

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pranay Vatsa
Published at:

The visit has served to expand maritime, digital, and space agreements between the two countries to secure regional interests

Prime Minister Narendra Modis Seychelles Visit
Modi Concludes Seychelles State Visit With Defence, Technology Agreements Photo: PM Narendra Modi/X
Summary of this article

  • India will depute four military advisers to integrate into the security architecture of Seychelles, reviving a previously discontinued advisory mechanism.

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi handed over the India-built fast patrol vessel PS LESPWAR to Seychelles President Patrick Herminie in Victoria.

  • NPCI International Payments and the Central Bank of Seychelles signed an agreement to implement the Unified Payments Interface digital payment system.

India will depute four military advisers to Seychelles to integrate into the island nation's security architecture. The deployment marks a strategic reset during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit from June 27 to 29.

Seychelles had previously discontinued the advisory mechanism. Its return addresses the Indian Ocean's emergence as a highly contested geopolitical theatre, driving closer bilateral ties.

The visit has served to expand maritime, digital, and space agreements between the two countries to secure regional interests.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Seychelles Visit - PM Narendra Modi/X
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Strengthening Maritime Security

Modi handed over the fast patrol vessel PS LESPWAR to the Seychelles Coast Guard on June 27 while also attending the ceremony at the Coast Guard Base in Victoria alongside Seychelles President Patrick Herminie.

The vessel, whose name means "hope" in Creole, was built in India. Goa Shipyard Limited constructed the ship, which exceeds speeds of 30 knots and is designed for Exclusive Economic Zone patrols, Swarajya reported. India also delivered laser radial boats, utility vehicles, and ambulances during the visit.

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India supplies or supports over half of the island nation's air and maritime assets. This inventory includes Dornier aircraft that maintain the country's maritime domain awareness

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Other Agreements

Training defines the defence relationship between the two nations. India supports nearly 70 per cent of the human resource development and defence training for Seychelles, establishing long-term institutional linkages.

Indian military academies train generations of Seychellois personnel. This sustained educational support reduces the island nation's dependence on other foreign assistance.

The two nations also signed memorandums of understanding to deploy digital public infrastructure in the island nation. NPCI International Payments Ltd. and the Central Bank of Seychelles signed an agreement on June 28 to implement the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Space cooperation expanded during talks with the two sides concluding a separate memorandum on June 28 for peaceful outer space exploration and usage.

Both countries also agreed to expand collaboration on emerging technologies. They will develop joint initiatives covering artificial intelligence and cybersecurity.

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