CJP Agitation To Farmers' Rally: A Look At Recent Protests Across India

The agitation escalated on July 20 when thousands of employees and workers from across Punjab gathered in Khanna and attempted to march towards the residence of Rural Development and Panchayats Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond. Protesters alleged that police used lathis and tear gas to stop the march. The confrontation has become a significant political issue in the state, with opposition parties criticising the Aam Aadmi Party government over its handling of the protest.