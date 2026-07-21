CJP Agitation To Farmers' Rally: A Look At Recent Protests Across India

NEET-UG protests in Delhi have intensified, while solidarity demonstrations and political reactions continue across several states.
Farmers, MGNREGA employees and Ken-Betwa project-affected families have mobilised over trade, employment and rehabilitation concerns.
Fresh protests and a Maharashtra bandh highlight growing mobilisation over education, agriculture, livelihoods and public policy issues.
A series of protests across India has gathered momentum in recent weeks, with demonstrators raising concerns over issues ranging from the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and the proposed India-US trade deal to rehabilitation under the Ken-Betwa Link Project and employment demands in Punjab. While some agitations are continuing, others have concluded or are scheduled in the coming days.
CJP-Led NEET Protest Continues In Delhi
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) led protest over the NEET UG 2026 paper leak entered its 24th day on Tuesday, with demonstrators returning to Jantar Mantar after a day of clashes with the Delhi Police during the 'Sansad Chalo' march.
On the opening day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, thousands of students and activists attempted to march from Jantar Mantar to Parliament, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG examination and multiple paper leaks.
Ahead of the march, the Delhi Police imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) across the New Delhi district, stating that no permission had been granted for the procession.
As protesters attempted to move towards Parliament, police stopped them at several barricades. According to the police, more than 170 people, including protesters and security personnel, were injured during the clashes.
While the Delhi Police maintained that the protest was handled professionally, protesters and eyewitnesses alleged the use of force, including baton charges.
Rally Against Proposed India-US Trade Deal
Farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan are expected to participate in a rally at Delhi's Kisan Ghat under the banner of the 'Desh Bachao Morcha' to oppose the proposed India-US trade agreement.
Farmer organisations have argued that allowing cheaper agricultural imports into India could adversely affect cultivators, agricultural labourers, livestock rearers and small traders. They contend that the proposed agreement may extend beyond agricultural commodities to sectors such as dairy, industry, digital trade, e-commerce, intellectual property rights, government procurement and services.
The protesting groups have urged the Centre to abandon the proposed trade pact, saying it could undermine the country's agricultural economy. Several farmers' organisations in Punjab have been holding demonstrations and motorcycle rallies over the issue in recent weeks.
Ken-Betwa Protest Ends After Police Detentions
A two-week protest against the Ken-Betwa Link Project in Madhya Pradesh ended on July 19 after police detained protest leader Amit Bhatnagar and around 150 demonstrators at Kupi village in Chhatarpur district.
The agitation centred on concerns over displacement, rehabilitation and compensation for families affected by the river-linking project. Many protesters belonged to Gond and Kol tribal communities, who argued that the project threatened not only their homes and farmland but also forests, rivers and traditional livelihoods.
The administration said Bhatnagar, who had been on an indefinite fast, was taken to hospital in view of his health condition and denied that he had been formally arrested.
The Rs 44,605-crore Ken-Betwa Link Project, India's first river-linking project, aims to transfer water from the Ken River to the Betwa basin through the Daudhan Dam and an extensive canal network.
The government says the project will improve irrigation, provide drinking water and generate hydroelectric power across parts of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. However, project-affected families have continued to seek stronger rehabilitation measures and compensation.
SFI Stages Protest In Kerala
The Students' Federation of India (SFI) organised a protest march towards the Kerala Raj Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram on July 20 over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak.
The protesters demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and attempted to march towards the Raj Bhavan before police stopped them at barricades.
As some demonstrators attempted to breach the barricades, the police used water cannons to disperse the crowd. The demonstration formed part of a wider series of protests organised by student groups over the alleged examination irregularities.
Punjab MGNREGA Employees Continue Indefinite Strike
Contractual employees working under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGA) in Punjab have continued their indefinite strike, which began on June 1, demanding regularisation of their services.
The employees are also seeking the release of pending salaries, which they claim have not been paid for five months, besides welfare benefits and service conditions similar to those available to regular government employees.
The agitation escalated on July 20 when thousands of employees and workers from across Punjab gathered in Khanna and attempted to march towards the residence of Rural Development and Panchayats Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond. Protesters alleged that police used lathis and tear gas to stop the march. The confrontation has become a significant political issue in the state, with opposition parties criticising the Aam Aadmi Party government over its handling of the protest.
Tribal Protests In Odisha
Tribal protests against the proposed Sijimali bauxite mining project in Odisha drew political attention in April 2026. The Congress demanded an independent inquiry into the unrest, alleging violations of tribal rights under the Panchayat (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act (PESA), 1996, and the Forest Rights Act, 2006.
The agitation centres on opposition to the construction of infrastructure linked to the mining project in Rayagada and Kalahandi districts. Protesters have alleged that local Gram Sabhas were bypassed and that rehabilitation and legal safeguards for tribal communities were not adequately followed.
The issue escalated on April 7 when tribal protesters clashed with security personnel in Rayagada district's Kashipur block over the construction of a road leading to the proposed mine allotted to a private company. According to officials, around 60 police personnel and more than 10 villagers were injured in the violence.
Maharashtra Bandh On July 23
The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), led by Prakash Ambedkar, has called for a Maharashtra bandh on July 23 in support of the CJP-led student movement over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak and in protest against the police action on demonstrators in Delhi.
The party has appealed to political organisations, student groups and members of the public to participate in the statewide shutdown. The bandh call comes amid growing political reactions to the continuing student agitation and is expected to add to demonstrations linked to the NEET controversy.