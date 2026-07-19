Explained: Why Maharashtra Has Ended Its Free Saree Scheme For Antyodaya Families

Maharashtra ended its free saree scheme, citing fiscal constraints and rising expenditure on welfare programmes.
Launched in 2023, the scheme provided one free saree annually to over 24 lakh Antyodaya families.
Opposition criticised the decision, calling it another rollback of welfare measures introduced during Eknath Shinde's tenure.
Maharashtra government has scrapped its free saree distribution scheme for poor families, citing rising financial pressure on the state exchequer. The government discontinued the programme after the finance department flagged the growing fiscal burden of running multiple welfare schemes alongside newer cash transfer initiatives, as the Indian Express reported.
The scheme was launched in November 2023 under the then Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to provide one free saree every year for five years to women from families holding Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) ration cards. According to The Indian Express, the programme was expected to benefit more than 24 lakh Antyodaya families across Maharashtra.
According to an Indian Express report, the state estimated a first-year expenditure of over Rs 88 crore, with each saree costing Rs 355, excluding 5 per cent GST. Over five years, the total expenditure was projected to exceed Rs 450 crore.
The government did not fix a specific distribution period. Instead, it planned to distribute the sarees before one of the major festivals each year. The Government Resolution also stated that the state government would decide the colour and quality of the sarees, while ensuring adequate publicity for the scheme, according to The Indian Express.
The sarees were distributed through Maharashtra's Public Distribution System (PDS) network, enabling beneficiaries to receive them through ration shops.
Why Was The Scheme Discontinued?
The Maharashtra government withdrew the scheme because of a rapidly increasing financial burden and mounting fiscal constraints.
According to reports, state reviewed non-essential expenditure amid a widening fiscal deficit and rising debt, particularly after launching large welfare programmes such as the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, which carries an estimated annual cost of around Rs 46,000 crore.
Officials reportedly informed the government that continuing the free saree scheme alongside newer welfare commitments would place additional pressure on the state's finances. Following this assessment, the government decided to discontinue the programme, The Indian Express reported.
The Scheme And The Criticism
The scheme primarily targeted Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) families, covering around 24-25 lakh households in Maharashtra.
Beneficiaries received the sarees through the state's existing Public Distribution System, which was used to distribute the garments before major festivals.
The decision has drawn criticism from the Opposition. Leaders from the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) described the move as another rollback of welfare measures introduced during Eknath Shinde's tenure.
As reported by UNI, NCP (SP) leader Rohini Khadse criticised the Mahayuti government for discontinuing the scheme, alleging that it had deprived poor women of a benefit intended for economically weaker families.
The free saree scheme is among several welfare initiatives introduced under the previous government that have either been modified or discontinued under the Devendra Fadnavis-led administration, alongside changes to programmes such as Anandacha Shidha and Shiv Bhojan Thali.
What Does The Decision Mean?
The decision reflects Maharashtra's attempt to rationalise expenditure amid growing fiscal pressure and rising commitments under other welfare programmes. The discontinuation of a scheme benefiting more than 24 lakh families has also fuelled a political debate over whether the state is rethinking subsidy-driven welfare as it prioritises expenditure on larger cash-transfer schemes.