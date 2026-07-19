BJP Eyes United NCP to Shore Up Numbers for Key Constitutional Bills

BJP has reportedly offered two Union Cabinet berths to facilitate a merger between the Sunetra Pawar and Sharad Pawar-led NCP factions within the NDA.
The move is aimed at securing the two-thirds majority required to pass the Women's Reservation Act and the Delimitation Bill during the Monsoon Session.
Internal resistance within the NCP and public denials from Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule, and Congress leaders continue to cast doubt over the proposal.
The BJP is actively working to reunite the rival factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and bring the combined entity into the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). According to Indian Express, the BJP leadership prefers keeping the NCP as a separate but allied party rather than absorbing factions directly into the BJP. This approach is viewed as essential for consolidating non-Brahmin and Maratha votes in Maharashtra while avoiding internal discontent among long-standing allies.
The BJP has reportedly offered two Union Cabinet berths to balance power between the Sunetra Pawar-led NCP and Sharad Pawar’s NCP if they merge. “The leadership has objected to the idea of our allies merging with the BJP. Politically, the NCP remaining as a party will help us to consolidate the non-Brahmin and Maratha votes in Maharashtra,” a senior insider was quoted as saying. The party is also cautious not to weaken its existing allies amid reported unease over the sidelining of veteran workers.
Preliminary discussions are underway, but the success of the plan depends on resolving deep internal conflicts within the NCP, especially tensions between Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, her son Parth Pawar, and senior leaders like Sunil Tatkare, Praful Patel, and Chhagan Bhujbal. Sunetra Pawar’s camp has expressed strong resistance, fearing loss of control and influence in any unified structure. Reports suggest possible ministerial berths for leaders such as Jayant Patil and Jitendra Awhad in Maharashtra, and Supriya Sule or Praful Patel at the Centre as part of the deal.
This development gains urgency as the Narendra Modi government seeks the required two-thirds majority to pass the Women’s Reservation Act and the Delimitation Bill during the upcoming Monsoon Session. Earlier attempts in April fell short. With recent defections boosting the NDA’s Lok Sabha strength to 319, a reunited NCP could take it closer to the 360-mark needed, with hopes of further support and abstentions. The NCP (SP) is reportedly open to backing the Delimitation Bill under a proposed 50% pro-rata model for seat expansion.
Opposition voices have pushed back. Congress leader Nana Patole stated in comments shared widely on X: “I spoke to Jayant Patil myself yesterday. He said they wouldn't leave; they would remain with the INDIA bloc... These are merely speculations... Whether it concerns the Ajit Pawar faction or the Sharad Pawar faction, these are internal party matters. I don't think the Congress needs to agonise over them.”
Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule have also denied active talks. As the Monsoon Session approaches from July 20, the BJP’s Maharashtra strategy highlights the interplay of legislative needs and regional caste politics. While a successful reunion could significantly strengthen the NDA, resistance from key NCP figures remains a major challenge. Sources emphasise that “a lot depends on the ongoing struggle in the NCP between Sunetra Pawar and senior leaders.”