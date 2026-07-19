BJP Eyes United NCP to Shore Up Numbers for Key Constitutional Bills

The BJP has reportedly offered two Union Cabinet berths to balance power between the Sunetra Pawar-led NCP and Sharad Pawar’s NCP if they merge. “The leadership has objected to the idea of our allies merging with the BJP. Politically, the NCP remaining as a party will help us to consolidate the non-Brahmin and Maratha votes in Maharashtra,” a senior insider was quoted as saying. The party is also cautious not to weaken its existing allies amid reported unease over the sidelining of veteran workers.