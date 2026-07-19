Spain Vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026: Messi, ARG Train Ahead Of Final Battle

Argentina's Lionel Messi warms up during a training session on the eve of the World Cup final soccer match in Morristown, N.J. | Photo: AP/Abbie Parr

1/10 Argentina's Lionel Messi works out during a training session on the eve of the World Cup final soccer match in Morristown, N.J. | Photo: AP/Abbie Parr





2/10 Argentina's Lionel Messi works out during a training session on the eve of the World Cup final soccer match in Morristown, N.J. | Photo: AP/Ashley Landis





3/10 Argentina's Lionel Messi warms up during a training session on the eve of the World Cup final soccer match in Morristown, N.J. | Photo: AP/Abbie Parr





4/10 Argentina's Lionel Messi kicks the ball during a training session on the eve of the World Cup final soccer match in Morristown, N.J. | Photo: AP/Abbie Parr





5/10 Argentina's Lionel Messi, center, kicks the ball during a training session on the eve of the World Cup final soccer match in Morristown, N.J. | Photo: AP/Ashley Landis





6/10 Argentina's Lionel Messi works out during a training session on the eve of the World Cup final soccer match in Morristown, N.J. | Photo: AP/Ashley Landis





7/10 Argentina's Lionel Messi, center, arrives for a training session on the eve of the World Cup final soccer match in Morristown, N.J. | Photo: AP/Abbie Parr





8/10 Argentina's Lionel Messi, center, takes the pitch during a training session on the eve of the World Cup final soccer match in Morristown, N.J. | Photo: AP/Ashley Landis





9/10 Argentina's Lionel Messi watches during a training session on the eve of the World Cup final soccer match in Morristown, N.J. | Photo: AP/Abbie Parr





10/10 Argentina's Lionel Messi, Rodrigo Javier De Paul and Leandro Paredes, from right, during a training session on the eve of the World Cup final soccer match in Morristown, N.J. | Photo: AP/Ashley Landis





