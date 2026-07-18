Who Will Win the 2026 Ballon d'Or? FIFA World Cup Final Could Change Everything

France's Ousmane Dembele (7) celebrates with Kylian Mbappe (10) and Jules Kounde (5) after scoring their third goal during the World Cup Group I soccer match between France and Iraq in Philadelphia, Monday, June 22, 2026 (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

France's Ousmane Dembele (7) celebrates with Kylian Mbappe (10) and Jules Kounde (5) after scoring their third goal during the World Cup Group I soccer match between France and Iraq in Philadelphia, Monday, June 22, 2026 (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)