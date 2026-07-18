Who Will Win the 2026 Ballon d'Or? FIFA World Cup Final Could Change Everything

Argentina vs Spain could shape the outcome of the 2026 Ballon d'Or race
The Argentine captain is chasing a record-extending ninth Ballon d'Or
Yamal, Kane, Mbappe, Dembele and Haaland remain among the top contenders
The FIFA World Cup trophy is not the only piece of silverware on the line when Argentina and Spain walk onto the pitch for Sunday's final. While both nations are chasing global glory, football's most prestigious individual honour, the 2026 Ballon d'Or, could also be hanging in the balance.
Unlike recent years, there is no runaway favourite. The race features a fascinating mix of established superstars and emerging icons, with club achievements, World Cup performances and individual statistics all colliding to produce one of the closest Ballon d'Or battles in modern football.
Why The World Cup Final Could Be The Deciding Factor
The Ballon d'Or has historically rewarded players who deliver when the stakes are highest. Over the past two decades, winning either the FIFA World Cup, UEFA Champions League, UEFA European Championship or Copa America has almost become an unofficial requirement.
That trend immediately boosts the credentials of Argentina captain Lionel Messi and Spain sensation Lamine Yamal, whose nations will contest the World Cup final.
A memorable performance on football's biggest stage often becomes the defining image in Ballon d'Or voting, and Sunday's clash could provide exactly that.
Lionel Messi's Historic Pursuit of a Ninth Ballon d'Or
At 39, Messi continues to rewrite football history.
The Argentine captain has produced another sensational World Cup campaign, registering eight goals and four assists in seven matches. Those numbers have carried Argentina into a second consecutive World Cup final while placing him at the top of the Golden Boot race through the assist tiebreak over France's Kylian Mbappe.
Should Argentina successfully defend their crown, Messi would achieve something no captain has accomplished before, leading his country to back-to-back FIFA World Cup titles. That achievement, combined with another outstanding international tournament, would significantly strengthen his bid for a record-extending ninth Ballon d'Or.
Even though he now plays for Inter Miami in Major League Soccer, Messi has once again proved that his influence on football's biggest occasions remains unmatched.
Ballon d'Or Winners By Year (2000-2025)
|Year
|Winner
|Country
|Club
|2025
|Ousmane Dembele
|France
|Paris Saint-Germain
|2024
|Rodri
|Spain
|Manchester City
|2023
|Lionel Messi
|Argentina
|Inter Miami
|2022
|Karim Benzema
|France
|Real Madrid
|2021
|Lionel Messi
|Argentina
|Paris Saint-Germain
|2020
|Award Cancelled (COVID-19)
|—
|—
|2019
|Lionel Messi
|Argentina
|Barcelona
|2018
|Luka Modric
|Croatia
|Real Madrid
|2017
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Portugal
|Real Madrid
|2016
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Portugal
|Real Madrid
|2015
|Lionel Messi
|Argentina
|Barcelona
|2014
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Portugal
|Real Madrid
|2013
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Portugal
|Real Madrid
|2012
|Lionel Messi
|Argentina
|Barcelona
|2011
|Lionel Messi
|Argentina
|Barcelona
|2010
|Lionel Messi
|Argentina
|Barcelona
|2009
|Lionel Messi
|Argentina
|Barcelona
|2008
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Portugal
|Manchester United
|2007
|Kaka
|Brazil
|AC Milan
|2006
|Fabio Cannavaro
|Italy
|Real Madrid
|2005
|Ronaldinho
|Brazil
|Barcelona
|2004
|Andriy Shevchenko
|Ukraine
|AC Milan
|2003
|Pavel Nedvěd
|Czech Republic
|Juventus
|2002
|Ronaldo
|Brazil
|Real Madrid
|2001
|Michael Owen
|England
|Liverpool
|2000
|Luís Figo
|Portugal
|Real Madrid
Lamine Yamal's Stunning Rise Continues
If anyone can stop Messi's march towards another Ballon d'Or, it may be 19-year-old Lamine Yamal.
The Barcelona winger enjoyed another remarkable club campaign, finishing with 24 goals and 18 assists in 45 appearances as Barcelona secured the La Liga title.
Although his World Cup numbers, one goal in seven matches, do not fully reflect his impact, Yamal has remained one of Spain's most influential creative players throughout the tournament. His ability to stretch defences, create space and dictate attacking transitions has been central to Spain reaching their first World Cup final since lifting the trophy in 2010.
A World Cup winners' medal could elevate him from one of football's brightest young stars to the favourite for the Ballon d'Or.
Harry Kane's Goals May Not Be Enough
Few players can match Harry Kane's goalscoring output this season.
The England captain amassed a staggering 61 goals in 51 club matches, helping Bayern Munich complete a domestic league-and-cup double. He also added six goals during England's World Cup campaign.
Yet football's biggest individual award has often prioritised major international and European success. Bayern's Champions League exit and England's semifinal defeat have significantly weakened Kane's chances despite arguably enjoying the finest scoring season of his career.
As Kane himself acknowledged earlier this season, individual numbers alone rarely secure the Ballon d'Or without the biggest trophies.
Mbappe, Dembele and the Rest Still Have a Chance
Kylian Mbappe remains firmly in contention after another prolific campaign. The French superstar finished as the leading scorer in both La Liga and the UEFA Champions League, while matching Messi's tournament tally with eight World Cup goals.
However, Real Madrid ended the season without major silverware, and France's semifinal elimination leaves his Ballon d'Or hopes hanging by a thread.
Reigning Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele also cannot be ignored. Despite battling injuries, he contributed five goals and two assists during France's World Cup run after helping Paris Saint-Germain defend both the Ligue 1 and UEFA Champions League titles.
Manchester City's Erling Haaland, Bayern Munich's Michael Olise, Arsenal's Declan Rice, Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham and PSG winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia have all produced outstanding seasons, but each faces significant hurdles due to either missing out on international success or falling short in Europe's biggest competitions.
Sunday's Final Could Shape Football History
Every Ballon d'Or race eventually reaches one defining moment.
For 2026, that moment may arrive under the lights of the World Cup final.
If Messi inspires Argentina to another title, football could witness yet another historic chapter in the greatest individual career the sport has ever seen. If Spain triumphs, Lamine Yamal's extraordinary rise could accelerate even further, making him the youngest serious Ballon d'Or favourite in years.
Either way, when the final whistle blows, the conversation surrounding football's most coveted individual award may have its clearest answer.