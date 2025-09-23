Ballon D'Or 2025: Dembele Scoops Prize Ahead Of Yamal, Bonmati Makes History - Check Full List Of Winners

Barcelona star Aitana Bonmati became the first woman to win the Ballon d'Or on three occasions, as she retained the prize for a third straight year. Bonmati topped the voting ahead of Arsenal pair Mariona Caldentey and Alessia Russo

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Ousmane Dembele won the Ballon dOr
Ousmane Dembele won the Ballon d'Or
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Ousmane Dembele contributed to 46 goals across all competitions in 2024-25, scoring 33 times

  • Treble-winning PSG boss Luis Enrique named men's coach of the year

  • Manchester City's new goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma won the men's Yashin Trophy

Ousmane Dembele edged out Lamine Yamal to win the 2025 men's Ballon d'Or, while Aitana Bonmati made history.

Dembele contributed to 46 goals across all competitions in 2024-25, scoring 33 times and providing 13 assists as Paris Saint-Germain swept all before them, winning Ligue 1, the Coupe de France, and the Champions League. 

Of those goal involvements, 33 (25 goals, eight assists) came between January 1 and the end of last term, as Dembele enjoyed a stunning second half of the season. 

Treble-winning PSG boss Luis Enrique won the Johan Cruyff Trophy as he was named men's coach of the year, completing a fine night for the European champions, who were also named as the world's best club.

PSG boss Luis Enrique could not be in attendance as his team faced Marseille in Ligue 1 in a rearranged fixture, with the European champions succumbing to a 1-0 defeat.

Yamal, who has scored 20 goals and provided 23 assists across all competitions for Barca since the start of last season, while also scoring three times in seven appearances for Spain in the 2024-25 Nations League, finished second in the voting.

Related Content
Related Content

Dembele's team-mate Vitinha placed third, ahead of Liverpool's Mohamed Salah in fourth and Barca forward Raphinha in fifth.

Two more PSG players, Achraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes, finished in the top 10, while two of their former stars, Kylian Mbappe and Gianluigi Donnarumma, were seventh and ninth respectively, either side of Chelsea's Cole Palmer.

Barcelona star Bonmati, meanwhile, became the first woman to win the Ballon d'Or on three occasions, as she retained the prize for a third straight year.

The 27-year-old played a key role in another league title triumph for Barca, while also leading Spain to the Euro 2025 final. She joins Lionel Messi (2010, 2011 and 2012) and Michel Platini (1983, 1984 and 1985).

Bonmati topped the voting ahead of Arsenal pair Mariona Caldentey and Alessia Russo, with two-time Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas in fourth and England's Euro 2025 hero Chloe Kelly placing fifth.

Yamal did scoop one of the night's major prizes, as he became the first male player to win the Kopa Award in back-to-back years.

Having finished ahead of PSG duo Desire Doue and Joao Neves for the award, Yamal said: "It's an honour to be here again. I would also like to thank my club Barcelona, as well as the national team, because without them I would not be here."

info_icon

Another of Barca's teenage sensations also won the inaugural women's Kopa Trophy, with 19-year-old Vicky Lopez taking the prize.

Manchester City's new goalkeeper Donnarumma won the men's Yashin Trophy, having played a vital role in PSG's success last term.

The Italian was particularly impressive in the Champions League, keeping six clean sheets and conceding 14 goals in 15 matches.

Hannah Hampton, whose penalty shootout heroics helped England retain their Women's Euros crown, clinched the women's award.

The Chelsea goalkeeper conceded just 27% of the penalties she faced at Euro 2025 (3/11), the lowest rate on record (since 2011) in a single edition of either the Women's World Cup or the Women's Euros (minimum eight penalties faced).

Hampton's England manager Sarina Wiegman won the Johan Cruyff Trophy for the best women's coach. 

Wiegman's England team became just the second side to retain the Women's Euros title, after Germany.

The Dutchwoman has won three straight Euros, after lifting the trophy with the Netherlands in 2017 before guiding the Lionesses to glory in 2022 and 2025. She became just the third manager to win the competition three times.

"What an honour to get this award after a very special summer, and even more of an insane tournament we had at the Euros in Switzerland," said Wiegman.

"First of all I would like to thank the players, the staff, the FA and my family for the hard work, the trust and the unconditional support. Without you I would not be standing here.

"The women's game has grown so far we have broken records. I would also like to thank Switzerland for organising the Euros because it was absolutely insane.

"This is not just a personal honour. I see it as a recognition of the women's game, of our journey and where we have come so far."

Arsenal, who shocked Barcelona to win the Women's Champions League, were named Women's Club of the Year.

Viktor Gyokeres picked up the men's Gerd Muller Trophy, having netted 54 goals in just 52 appearances for club and country last season.

Ewa Pajor, the Barcelona and Poland striker, won the women's Gerd Muller Trophy.

Full List of Ballon d'Or Winners 2025

Men's Ballon d'Or - Ousmane Dembele (PSG/France)
Women's Ballon d'Or - Aitana Bonmati (Barcelona/Spain)
Men's Johan Cruyff Trophy - Luis Enrique (PSG)
Women's Johan Cruyff Trophy - Sarina Wiegman (England)
Men's Kopa Trophy - Lamine Yamal (Barcelona/Spain)
Women's Kopa Trophy - Vicky Lopez (Barcelona/Spain)
Men's Yashin Trophy - Gianluigi Donnarumma (Man City/Italy)
Men's Gerd Muller Trophy - Viktor Gyokeres (Arsenal/Sweden)
Women's Gerd Muller Trophy - Ewa Pajor (Barcelona/Poland)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Rishabh Pant Injury Update: India Wicketkeeper Ruled Out Of West Indies Test Series - Report

  2. Sourav Ganguly Returns As CAB President, Sets Big Plans For Eden Gardens And Bengal Cricket

  3. Pakistan Women Vs South Africa Women, 3rd ODI: Nashra Sandhu's Six-Fer Takes PAK-W To 6-Wicket Win

  4. PAK Vs SL, Asia Cup Super Four: Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast And Sheikh Zayed Stadium Pitch Report

  5. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025: Key Player Battles To Watch In Super Four Clash

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Iga Swiatek Vs Ekaterina Alexandrova, Korea Open 2025: Polish Star Overcomes Early Scare To Clinch Maiden Title

  2. Jasmine Paolini Downs Jessica Pegula As Italy Retain Billie Jean King Cup Title

  3. Billie Jean King Cup: Italy Ride On Paolini's Heroics To Reach Final

  4. Billie Jean King Cup: Paolini And Italy's Comeback Heroics Seal Final Spot

  5. Billie Jean King Cup 2025: Jessica Pegula, Taylor Townsend Lead USA To Doubles Semi-Final

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Rage And Resistance: Students And Civil Society Protest Demanding The Release Of Jailed Anti-CAA Activists

  2. Jail, Not Bail: Like Umar Khalid, Many Suffer

  3. When The Five Rivers Turn Fierce: Punjab’s Floods And The 2025 Catastrophe

  4. Mumbai Weather Today: Moderate Rain With Thunderstorms Expected

  5. Stalin Reaffirms DMK’s Commitment To Safeguarding Muslim Rights, Slams AIADMK And BJP

Entertainment News

  1. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  2. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  3. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  4. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  5. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

US News

  1. Immigration Attorneys, Companies Tell H-1B Visa Holders To Return To US Immediately Or Risk Getting Stranded

  2. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

  3. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

  4. Trump Claims Credit for India-Pakistan Ceasefire Again, Calls It One of Seven Conflicts He Settled

  5. Jimmy Kimmel Taken Off Air Over Charlie Kirk Comments, ‘Kimmel Has Zero Talent’, Says Trump

World News

  1. Nepal Gen Z Protest Revolution: What’s The Vibe Now?

  2. Israeli Drone Strike In Southern Lebanon Kills Five, Including US Children

  3. China Launches ‘K Visa’ to Attract Global Tech Talent Amid US H-1B Fee Hike

  4. Clashes Erupt In Lima As Anti-Government Protests Turn Violent, Several Inured

  5. Peru’s Gen Z Protests Over Wages & Pension Reform; Clashes With Police On Sunday

Latest Stories

  1. Kolkata Weather Today: Light Rain and Thunderstorms Continue

  2. How The Nepal Gen Z Protests Challenge Corruption, Nepotism And Power

  3. Nepal's Political Journey: Monarchy, Democracy And Everything In Between

  4. From Streets to Screens: How Nepal’s Gen Z Toppled a Government on Discord

  5. Curse Of The Cusecs: How Punjab Floods Washed Away Lives And Homes Within Minutes

  6. India Vs Oman, Asia Cup: Arshdeep Reaches 100 T20I Wickets As IND Beat OMA By 21 Runs

  7. Trump Proclamation Sets USD 100,000 Fee for H-1B Visa Sponsorship, Raising Concerns for Indian Tech Workers

  8. Weekly Horoscope For September 21-27, 2025: Career Growth and Shifts Await Gemini, Virgo and Capricorn