Ballon D'Or 2025: Dembele Scoops Prize Ahead Of Yamal, Bonmati Makes History - Check Full List Of Winners

Ousmane Dembele contributed to 46 goals across all competitions in 2024-25, scoring 33 times
Treble-winning PSG boss Luis Enrique named men's coach of the year
Manchester City's new goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma won the men's Yashin Trophy
Ousmane Dembele edged out Lamine Yamal to win the 2025 men's Ballon d'Or, while Aitana Bonmati made history.
Dembele contributed to 46 goals across all competitions in 2024-25, scoring 33 times and providing 13 assists as Paris Saint-Germain swept all before them, winning Ligue 1, the Coupe de France, and the Champions League.
Of those goal involvements, 33 (25 goals, eight assists) came between January 1 and the end of last term, as Dembele enjoyed a stunning second half of the season.
Treble-winning PSG boss Luis Enrique won the Johan Cruyff Trophy as he was named men's coach of the year, completing a fine night for the European champions, who were also named as the world's best club.
PSG boss Luis Enrique could not be in attendance as his team faced Marseille in Ligue 1 in a rearranged fixture, with the European champions succumbing to a 1-0 defeat.
Yamal, who has scored 20 goals and provided 23 assists across all competitions for Barca since the start of last season, while also scoring three times in seven appearances for Spain in the 2024-25 Nations League, finished second in the voting.
Dembele's team-mate Vitinha placed third, ahead of Liverpool's Mohamed Salah in fourth and Barca forward Raphinha in fifth.
Two more PSG players, Achraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes, finished in the top 10, while two of their former stars, Kylian Mbappe and Gianluigi Donnarumma, were seventh and ninth respectively, either side of Chelsea's Cole Palmer.
Barcelona star Bonmati, meanwhile, became the first woman to win the Ballon d'Or on three occasions, as she retained the prize for a third straight year.
The 27-year-old played a key role in another league title triumph for Barca, while also leading Spain to the Euro 2025 final. She joins Lionel Messi (2010, 2011 and 2012) and Michel Platini (1983, 1984 and 1985).
Bonmati topped the voting ahead of Arsenal pair Mariona Caldentey and Alessia Russo, with two-time Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas in fourth and England's Euro 2025 hero Chloe Kelly placing fifth.
Yamal did scoop one of the night's major prizes, as he became the first male player to win the Kopa Award in back-to-back years.
Having finished ahead of PSG duo Desire Doue and Joao Neves for the award, Yamal said: "It's an honour to be here again. I would also like to thank my club Barcelona, as well as the national team, because without them I would not be here."
Another of Barca's teenage sensations also won the inaugural women's Kopa Trophy, with 19-year-old Vicky Lopez taking the prize.
Manchester City's new goalkeeper Donnarumma won the men's Yashin Trophy, having played a vital role in PSG's success last term.
The Italian was particularly impressive in the Champions League, keeping six clean sheets and conceding 14 goals in 15 matches.
Hannah Hampton, whose penalty shootout heroics helped England retain their Women's Euros crown, clinched the women's award.
The Chelsea goalkeeper conceded just 27% of the penalties she faced at Euro 2025 (3/11), the lowest rate on record (since 2011) in a single edition of either the Women's World Cup or the Women's Euros (minimum eight penalties faced).
Hampton's England manager Sarina Wiegman won the Johan Cruyff Trophy for the best women's coach.
Wiegman's England team became just the second side to retain the Women's Euros title, after Germany.
The Dutchwoman has won three straight Euros, after lifting the trophy with the Netherlands in 2017 before guiding the Lionesses to glory in 2022 and 2025. She became just the third manager to win the competition three times.
"What an honour to get this award after a very special summer, and even more of an insane tournament we had at the Euros in Switzerland," said Wiegman.
"First of all I would like to thank the players, the staff, the FA and my family for the hard work, the trust and the unconditional support. Without you I would not be standing here.
"The women's game has grown so far we have broken records. I would also like to thank Switzerland for organising the Euros because it was absolutely insane.
"This is not just a personal honour. I see it as a recognition of the women's game, of our journey and where we have come so far."
Arsenal, who shocked Barcelona to win the Women's Champions League, were named Women's Club of the Year.
Viktor Gyokeres picked up the men's Gerd Muller Trophy, having netted 54 goals in just 52 appearances for club and country last season.
Ewa Pajor, the Barcelona and Poland striker, won the women's Gerd Muller Trophy.
Full List of Ballon d'Or Winners 2025
Men's Ballon d'Or - Ousmane Dembele (PSG/France)
Women's Ballon d'Or - Aitana Bonmati (Barcelona/Spain)
Men's Johan Cruyff Trophy - Luis Enrique (PSG)
Women's Johan Cruyff Trophy - Sarina Wiegman (England)
Men's Kopa Trophy - Lamine Yamal (Barcelona/Spain)
Women's Kopa Trophy - Vicky Lopez (Barcelona/Spain)
Men's Yashin Trophy - Gianluigi Donnarumma (Man City/Italy)
Men's Gerd Muller Trophy - Viktor Gyokeres (Arsenal/Sweden)
Women's Gerd Muller Trophy - Ewa Pajor (Barcelona/Poland)