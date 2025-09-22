Ballon d'Or 2025 Live Updates: Ousmane Dembele, Lamine Yamal In Running For Coveted Men's Prize

Ballon d'Or 2025 Live Updates: Barcelona's Lamine Yamal celebrates after scoring a goal in the UEFA Champions League. Photo: File/AP

Welcome to our live coverage of the Ballon d'Or 2025 awards ceremony at Theatre du Chetelet in Paris, France on Monday (September 22, 2025). The most prestigious honour in football is set to bestowed on select few individuals and the world is holding its collective breath to find out who they are. Paris Saint-Germain forward Ousmane Dembele, 18-year-old Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal and Liverpool’s Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah are among the leading candidates for the men's prize, while England forward Chloe Kelly, right-back Lucy Bronze and Spain’s two-time winner Aitana Bonmati are in the running in the women's section. Follow live updates from the marquee football event.

22 Sept 2025, 11:19:15 pm IST Ballon d'Or 2025 Live Updates: Start Time, Streaming The awards ceremony will officially begin at 12:30am IST, while the rankings are being released before that. Ballon d'Or 2025 will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in the country.