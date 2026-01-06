After Venezuela, An Expansionist US Eyes Its Next Target?

Cuba, the country that had long been the sentinel of Communism had withstood US assault in America’s background. The Bay of Pigs was a much publicised incident during John F Kennedy’s tenure when the US and the former Soviet Union were ready for a nuclear war. But while that was avoided, successive US Presidents, egged on by Cuban exiles living in America have long tried to overthrow the Communist regime. Marco Rubio, the US secretary of state, himself the son of Cuban immigrants is virulently anti-Communist and is said to be one of the most ardent supporters of regime change in Havana. He is also said to be a strong influence on action against Maduro.