Denmark Summons U.S. Diplomat Over Alleged Covert Trump-Linked Operations in Greenland

1 Danish foreign minister summoned the U.S. diplomat after reports of Trump-linked covert influence activities in Greenland.
2 The government stressed that any attempt to interfere in the Kingdom’s internal affairs is unacceptable, while reaffirming Denmark-Greenland cooperation.
Denmark’s foreign minister has summoned the top U.S. diplomat in Copenhagen after a national broadcaster reported that individuals linked to former U.S. President Donald Trump were allegedly involved in covert influence activities in Greenland.
Greenland, a vast semi-autonomous Danish territory in the Arctic, has long been of strategic interest to Washington. Trump had openly expressed interest in purchasing the island, a move firmly rejected by both Denmark and Greenland, who condemned any attempts at U.S. intelligence gathering there.
According to Denmark’s public broadcaster DR, government and security sources, along with contacts in Greenland and the United States, believe at least three Americans connected to Trump have been carrying out covert influence operations in the territory aimed at undermining ties between Greenland and Denmark. The report, based on information from eight sources, noted it was unclear whether the Americans were acting independently or under instructions.
“We are aware that foreign actors continue to show an interest in Greenland and its position in the Kingdom of Denmark,” Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen said in a statement. “It is therefore not surprising if we experience outside attempts to influence the future of the Kingdom in the time ahead.”
“Any attempt to interfere in the internal affairs of the Kingdom will of course be unacceptable,” he added. Rasmussen confirmed that the U.S. chargé d’affaires was summoned for talks, emphasizing that cooperation between Denmark and Greenland “is close and based on mutual trust.”