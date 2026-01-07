Tamil Nadu Rain Alert: Heavy Rain and Thunderstorms Expected from January 8

• Deep depression formed Bay of Bengal on January 6
• Heavy to very heavy rain January 8-10 Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Pudukkottai, Karaikal; isolated heavy Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga.
• Strong winds 35-50 kmph, gusts 60 kmph expected coast, Gulf of Mannar, Comorin Sea, Bay of Bengal January 7-10.
• Rainfall gradually reduces January 11-12
The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued a comprehensive weather alert for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal, warning of widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, and strong winds over the coming days. A deep depression formed over the Bay of Bengal and equatorial Indian Ocean on January 6, intensifying from a low-pressure area that developed on January 5 at 5:30 pm over the southeast Bay of Bengal. The weather system is expected to move west-northwestwards on January 7 and further intensify into a low-pressure area over the southwest Bay of Bengal, triggering significant rainfall across coastal and interior regions.
Rainfall Expected to Intensify from January 8
While January 7 may see light to moderate rain at isolated places over coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal, rainfall activity is forecast to intensify significantly from January 8 onwards. Interior Tamil Nadu is likely to remain largely dry on January 7, though light morning mist may occur in scattered districts. From January 8, thunderstorms accompanied by light to moderate rain are expected at several places along the coast and at isolated locations over interior Tamil Nadu. The RMC warns that rainfall will be heaviest during January 8-10, with the peak rainfall activity on January 10.
Heavy to Very Heavy Rain Warning for Multiple Districts
The RMC has warned that one or two places in Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Pudukkottai, and Karaikal may receive heavy to very heavy rainfall. In addition, isolated heavy rain is likely in Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Tiruchirappalli, Ariyalur, Cuddalore, Villupuram, and Chengalpattu. Heavy rain is also likely in Puducherry, Chennai, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai, Ranipet, and Kancheepuram on January 10.
Rainfall activity is expected to gradually decrease on January 11 and 12, although isolated heavy rain may still occur in parts of the north coastal and adjoining interior districts. As the weather system moves away from the region, precipitation intensity will progressively decline. By January 11-12, most districts will transition to light rain or dry conditions. Complete clearing is expected by January 13 onwards as the system dissipates.