Tamil Nadu Rain Alert: Heavy Rain and Thunderstorms Expected from January 8

Rainfall Expected to Intensify from January 8

While January 7 may see light to moderate rain at isolated places over coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal, rainfall activity is forecast to intensify significantly from January 8 onwards. Interior Tamil Nadu is likely to remain largely dry on January 7, though light morning mist may occur in scattered districts. From January 8, thunderstorms accompanied by light to moderate rain are expected at several places along the coast and at isolated locations over interior Tamil Nadu. The RMC warns that rainfall will be heaviest during January 8-10, with the peak rainfall activity on January 10.