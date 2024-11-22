Italy’s Ban On International Surrogacy: A Push Towards Conservative Family Ideals

Italy has now taken its already very hostile stance on surrogacy to a new level after the Senate recently passed a law declaring surrogacy a “universal crime.” Surrogacy has been illegal in Italy since 2004, but this new law adds to the previous law the prohibition of Italian citizens from seeking surrogacy abroad, even in countries where the practice is legal. This has led to intense debates since the issue raises concerns about human rights, reproductive rights, and traditional family values.