Oval Invincibles Vs Welsh Fire, The Hundred 2025: Invincibles Set Record Total To Seal 83-Run Win

Oval Invincibles smashed 226/4 at The Oval, setting the highest-ever total in The Hundred
Jordan Cox led the charge with an unbeaten 86 off 29 balls, while Tom Curran claimed four wickets
The Invincibles beat Welsh Fire by 83 runs and climbed to the top of the The Hundred 2025 table
Oval Invincibles delivered a record-breaking performance at The Oval on 16 August, sealing an 83-run win in The Hundred 2025. Batting first, the Invincibles posted a massive total of 226/4, breaking the record for the highest total in The Hundred men’s tournament.
Invincibles’ 226-run total broke the previous record held by Manchester Originals (208) set in 2022.
Essex batter Jordan Cox starred for the home side, smashing an unbeaten 86 off just 29 balls and hitting ten sixes, including four of them in a single over against debutant Ajeet Singh Dale. Will Jacks (38 off 28) and Sam Curran (34 off 19) provided capable support to Cox, helping the home side set a very challenging target.
Welsh Fire’s chase began in the worst way possible, as Jason Behrendorff removed Stephen Eskinazi with the first ball. Despite captain Jonny Bairstow scoring a half-century off 28 balls, and Tom Kohler-Cadmore adding 31 off 16, the Invincibles’ bowling masterclass dismissed them for 143. Tom Curran took four wickets, while Behrendorff took three.
This record-breaking win has propelled the Oval Invincibles, two-time defending champions, to the top of The Hundred 2025 table, level on 12 points with the Northern Superchargers and Trent Rockets.
The Hundred All-Time Highest Totals
Oval Invincibles – 226/4 vs Welsh Fire, 16 August 2025
Manchester Originals – 208/5 vs Northern Superchargers, 21 August 2022
Manchester Originals – 201/3 vs Southern Brave, 26 August 2023
Northern Superchargers – 201/3 vs Southern Brave, 6 August 2023
Northern Superchargers – 200/5 vs Manchester Originals, 12 August 2021