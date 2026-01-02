Al-Ahli Vs Al-Nassr LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Cristiano Ronaldo's Big Yellow Aim To Keep 100% Win Record

Al-Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his goal against Al Fateh in a Saudi Pro League 2025-26 match at Al-Awwal Park on October 18, 2025. | Photo: X/AlNassrFC_EN

Good Evening Arabian Football fans. Welcome to our live coverage of the Saudi Pro League 2025-26 match between 4th placed Al-Ahli, who welcome league leaders Al-Nassr at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah. Unbeaten Al-Nassr, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, will be aiming to protect their narrow 2 point lead at the summit following their 2-2 draw with Al-Ettifaq on matchday 12. On the other hand, Al-Ahli enter this match with high morale, having recently secured the AFC Champions League Elite title. However, the hosts are missing Riyad Mahrez and Franck Kessie to AFCON duty, whereas the visiting side will be without Senegal's Sadio Mane. Follow along for the real-time updates, playing XIs, scores and more.

LIVE UPDATES

2 Jan 2026, 10:06:47 pm IST Al-Ahli Vs Al-Nassr LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Al-Nassr Starting XI 📋 Time to deliver ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/69wuS17PI2 — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) January 2, 2026

2 Jan 2026, 09:40:41 pm IST Al-Ahli Vs Al-Nassr LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Points Table Saudi Pro League 2025-26 points table Google Saudi Pro League 2025-26 points table Google

2 Jan 2026, 09:23:41 pm IST Al-Ahli Vs Al-Nassr LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Why Ronaldo And Co Must Win Tonight? Securing all three points tonight has to be the top priority for the Al-Nassr side. The Big Yellow, who have created history by becoming the first SPL side to win their opening 10 matches, were left frustrated by a 2-2 draw against Al-Ettifaq in the previous matchday. This result helped Al-Hilal cut the gap to just two points on the league leaders.