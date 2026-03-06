Nepal: Youth wave reshapes vote as Balen Shah’s party surges in early results

Balendra Shah, center, former mayor of Kathmandu Metropolitan City and prime ministerial candidate of the Rastriya Swatantra Party, joins Rabi Lamichhane, left, the party's president, during an election campaign rally in Lalitpur, Nepal, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. Photo: AP

