RSP Sweeps Nepal Polls, Nears Majority in Parliament

Balendra Shah-led party wins 125 of 165 direct seats; PR tally may push it to around 175 in the 275-member House

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
Balendra Shah Nepal general elections
Balendra Shah, a candidate of the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) from Jhapa Constituency-5, shows a certificate at the Election Commission premises after winning the constituency in the Nepal general elections, in Jhapa, Nepal. Balendra Shah 'Balen' defeated four-time prime minister K P Sharma Oli by a huge margin of about 50,000 votes. Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • The Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) won 125 of 165 seats under Nepal’s first-past-the-post system, emerging as the dominant force.

  • PR vote counting is still underway, with RSP leading and projected to secure about 50 additional seats.

  • If trends hold, the party could reach around 175 seats, enough to form a majority government under Article 76(1).

Vote counting under the first-past-the-post (FPTP) method in Nepal's parliamentary elections ended on Tuesday with the Rastriya Swatantra Party winning 125 of the 165 seats under direct voting. This puts the RSP in a position to create a majority government.

However, according to the Election Commission, the proportional representation (PR) vote counting process is still in progress and should be finished by Tuesday night.

Balendra Shah, a candidate of the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) from Jhapa Constituency-5, shows a certificate at the Election Commission premises after winning the constituency in the Nepal general elections, in Jhapa, Nepal. Balendra Shah 'Balen' defeated four-time prime minister K P Sharma Oli by a huge margin of about 50,000 votes. - Photo: PTI
Nepal polls: RSP wins 124 seats followed by Nepali Congress with 17

BY PTI

The RSP emerged as the largest party with 125 seats after all 165 seats under the direct voting system were counted.

The Nepali Congress (NC) secured 18 seats, followed by the CPN-UML with nine, the Nepali Communist Party (NCP) with eight, the Shram Sanskriti Party (SSP) with three and the Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) with one seat. Additionally, one independent candidate was elected.

According to the Election Commission, the RSP has received 4,974,957 votes thus far under the PR system, followed by NC with 1,685,722, CPN-UML with 1,402,157, NCP with 763,633, SSP with 350,809, and RPP with 323,744.

Related Content
Balendra Shah, a candidate of the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) from Jhapa Constituency-5, shows a certificate at the Election Commission premises after winning the constituency in the Nepal general elections, in Jhapa, Nepal. Balendra Shah 'Balen' defeated four-time prime minister K P Sharma Oli by a huge margin of about 50,000 votes. - Photo: PTI
Nepal polls: RSP wins 124 seats followed by Nepali Congress with 17
Balendra Shah, a candidate of the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) from Jhapa Constituency-5, shows a certificate at the Election Commission premises after winning the constituency in the Nepal general elections, in Jhapa, Nepal. Balendra Shah 'Balen' defeated four-time prime minister K P Sharma Oli by a huge margin of about 50,000 votes. - Photo: PTI
Balen Shah’s RSP Sweeps Nepal Polls, Set to Form Government
From Rapper to PM Frontrunner: Who Is Balen Shah? - null
From Rapper to PM Frontrunner: Who Is Balen Shah?
Balendra Shah, center, former mayor of Kathmandu Metropolitan City and prime ministerial candidate of the Rastriya Swatantra Party, joins Rabi Lamichhane, left, the party's president, during an election campaign rally in Lalitpur, Nepal, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. - Photo: AP
Nepal: Youth wave reshapes vote as Balen Shah’s party surges in early results
Related Content
Balendra Shah, a candidate of the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) from Jhapa Constituency-5, shows a certificate at the Election Commission premises after winning the constituency in the Nepal general elections, in Jhapa, Nepal. Balendra Shah 'Balen' defeated four-time prime minister K P Sharma Oli by a huge margin of about 50,000 votes. - Photo: PTI
Balen Shah’s RSP Sweeps Nepal Polls, Set to Form Government

BY Outlook News Desk

The RSP is expected to win at least 50 seats under the proportional representation system based on the current trend, bringing its total number of seats in the 275-member House of Representatives to about 175.

This would allow the party to form a majority government under Article 76 (1) of the Constitution of Nepal.

However, the Election Commission said a few more days would be required to declare the final results under the proportional representation system and formally allocate seats to candidates of different parties. 

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Windfall For Suryakumar Yadav & Co: BCCI Announces Cash Reward For ICC T20 World Cup 2026-Winning Indian Team

  2. Talking Legacy: From Kapil Dev’s 1983 Miracle Win To India’s Third T20 World Cup Triumph

  3. T20 World Cup 2026: Babar Azam, Jos Buttler Among 5 Big Names Who Failed To Deliver

  4. India Vs New Zealand Final, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Hardik Pandya Recreates Iconic Celebration Pose - Watch

  5. Mohammed Siraj’s ‘Pani Pilana, Bat Uthana’ Joke On T20 World Cup 2026 Role Goes Viral - Video

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. BWF Swiss Open 2026 Preview: PV Sindhu Set To Skip After Dubai Ordeal; Srikanth, Prannoy Will Spearhead Indian Challenge

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Lin Chun-Yi Highlights, All England Open Final: Bruised Indian Goes Down Fighting

  5. Lakshya Sen Goes Down Fighting Against Lin Chun-Yi, Finishes Second At All England Open

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 09, 2026

  2. Strait Of Hormuz Closed Only To US, Israel & Europe: India’s 40% Crude Imports Unaffected

  3. K. N. Panikkar Passes Away:  How He Defended History From Myth And Majoritarian Narratives

  4. Iran Sought Permission for 3 Ships to Dock In Indian Ports: Jaishankar

  5. Day In Pics: March 08, 2026

Entertainment News

  1. Tighee Review | Jeejivisha Kale's Transcendent Portrait Of Womanhood Centres A Volatile Mother–Daughter Trio

  2. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  3. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  4. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  5. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. Cover Story: Bombs Do Not Liberate Women

  2. Maximum Restraint Diplomacy: Can India Sustain Tightrope Walk On Iran Conflict?

  3. Lebanon Extends Parliament Term by Two Years

  4. Tehran Times Publishes Faces Of Slain Children, Issues Direct Challenge To Trump

  5. Sirens And Silence In West Asia: Anxiety In Migrants’ Hearts

Latest Stories

  1. Over 1,000 Indians Evacuated From Doha Amid West Asia Conflict

  2. India Vs Chinese Taipei, AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026: How Can Blue Tigresses Make It To QFs - Scenarios Explained

  3. Dhurandhar: The Revenge Advance Booking Soars, Premium Tickets Touch ₹2,900

  4. The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender Gets Major Update After Theatrical Plan Dropped

  5. Congress Slams Jaishankar’s West Asia Statement, Targets Modi’s Foreign Policy

  6. Veteran Bengali Actor Tamal Roy Choudhury Dies At 80 After Cardiac Arrest, Tributes Pour In

  7. Oscars 2026: Five Nominees In The Best Actor Race

  8. Writers Guild Awards 2026 Winners: The Pitt Dominates TV, Sinners Wins Original Screenplay