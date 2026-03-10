RSP Sweeps Nepal Polls, Nears Majority in Parliament

Summary of this article
The Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) won 125 of 165 seats under Nepal’s first-past-the-post system, emerging as the dominant force.
PR vote counting is still underway, with RSP leading and projected to secure about 50 additional seats.
If trends hold, the party could reach around 175 seats, enough to form a majority government under Article 76(1).
Vote counting under the first-past-the-post (FPTP) method in Nepal's parliamentary elections ended on Tuesday with the Rastriya Swatantra Party winning 125 of the 165 seats under direct voting. This puts the RSP in a position to create a majority government.
However, according to the Election Commission, the proportional representation (PR) vote counting process is still in progress and should be finished by Tuesday night.
The RSP emerged as the largest party with 125 seats after all 165 seats under the direct voting system were counted.
The Nepali Congress (NC) secured 18 seats, followed by the CPN-UML with nine, the Nepali Communist Party (NCP) with eight, the Shram Sanskriti Party (SSP) with three and the Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) with one seat. Additionally, one independent candidate was elected.
According to the Election Commission, the RSP has received 4,974,957 votes thus far under the PR system, followed by NC with 1,685,722, CPN-UML with 1,402,157, NCP with 763,633, SSP with 350,809, and RPP with 323,744.
The RSP is expected to win at least 50 seats under the proportional representation system based on the current trend, bringing its total number of seats in the 275-member House of Representatives to about 175.
This would allow the party to form a majority government under Article 76 (1) of the Constitution of Nepal.
However, the Election Commission said a few more days would be required to declare the final results under the proportional representation system and formally allocate seats to candidates of different parties.