Lakshya Sen Vs Angus Ng Ka Long LIVE Score, All England Open Round Of 16: Indian Shuttler Leading In First Game

Lakshya Sen in All England 2026 Opening Round Courtesy: Badminton Photo

Hello and welcome to today's live coverage of the All England Open 2026 in Birmingham where Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen looks to continue where he left off in the Round of 32. The world no. 12, who defeated No. 1 Shi Yuqi of the People’s Republic of China in a pulsating three-game contest, takes on Angus Ng Ka Long in the Round of 16 clash. With many notable Indian shuttlers out already, all hopes are pinned on Sen to deliver success. Get the live scores and play-by-play updates from the Round of 16 badminton clash in Birmingham on March 5, 2026

LIVE UPDATES

5 Mar 2026, 03:58:28 pm IST Lakshya Sen vs Angus Ng Ka Long LIVE Score, All England Open 2026: Game 1 The smashes are working well so far for Sen, who races to a 17-13 lead in the first game. Four points away from a crucial lead in this pre-quarterfinal.

5 Mar 2026, 03:50:54 pm IST Lakshya Sen vs Angus Ng Ka Long LIVE Score, All England Open 2026: 11-8 An error on the net allows Sen to capitalise and lead the first game 11-8. After a slow start from the Indian, it's been all Lakshya Sen against the Hong Kong shuttler, who is looking bereft of ideas on court.

5 Mar 2026, 03:48:15 pm IST Lakshya Sen vs Angus Ng Ka Long LIVE Score, All England Open 2026: Close Contest Sen struggles initially but comes roaring back to level 7-7 in the first game. The 24-year-old flashes a great point against Angus, who is giving blow for blow in this contest.

5 Mar 2026, 03:42:59 pm IST Lakshya Sen vs Angus Ng Ka Long LIVE Score, All England Open 2026: Match Underway Sen starts his Round 2 match against Angus Ng Ka Long with the Hong Kong shuttler starting on a positive note. The 24-year-old India starts off poorly but regains ground with a 3-3 in the first game. Lots of Indian support inside the arena, backing Sen.

5 Mar 2026, 03:34:30 pm IST Lakshya Sen vs Angus Ng Ka Long LIVE Score, All England Open 2026: Match To Start Soon Countdown over as we near the start of the Lakshya Sen vs Angus Ng Ka Long match. The 24-year-old is on the court alongside his opponent Angus. The players are training before we get down to serious business.

5 Mar 2026, 03:07:58 pm IST Lakshya Sen vs Angus Ng Ka Long LIVE Score, All England Open 2026: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty Make Disappointing Exit Star badminton duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty exited the tournament in the round of 32 after their defeat at the hands of Aaron-Khai Xing 23-21, 21-12 in 42 minutes.

5 Mar 2026, 02:26:03 pm IST Lakshya Sen vs Angus Ng Ka Long LIVE Score, All England Open 2026: Sen Talks After Victory Over Shi Yuqi “I’ve been in the same situation a couple of times and lost, but I pulled out this one in the end. It used to be just a matter of last few points. The only thing I prepared for before this tournament was the closing stages, working on how patient I am against him. If I had rushed, he had experience of finishing off close games,” Sen was quoted on BWF.

5 Mar 2026, 01:59:11 pm IST Lakshya Sen vs Angus Ng Ka Long LIVE Score, All England Open 2026: Sen's Win Over World No. 1 India’s Lakshya Sen produced a masterclass of mental toughness and attacking badminton to edge out China’s Shi Yuqi 23-21, 19-21, 21-17 in a thrilling three-game clash in Birmingham. Sen combined sharp angled smashes, tight net play, and relentless retrievals to keep Shi on the back foot, surviving tense moments including a late comeback from the world No. 1 in the first game.