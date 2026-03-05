Lakshya Sen Vs Angus Ng Ka Long LIVE Score, All England Open Round Of 16: Indian Shuttler Leading In First Game

Lakshya Sen Vs Angus Ng Ka Long, All England Open 2026: Get the live scores and play-by-play updates from the Round of 16 badminton clash in Birmingham on March 5, 2026

Tejas Rane
Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Updated on:
Lakshya Sen Vs Angus Ng Ka Long LIVE Score, All England Open Round Of 16
Lakshya Sen in All England 2026 Opening Round Courtesy: Badminton Photo
Hello and welcome to today's live coverage of the All England Open 2026 in Birmingham where Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen looks to continue where he left off in the Round of 32. The world no. 12, who defeated No. 1 Shi Yuqi of the People’s Republic of China in a pulsating three-game contest, takes on Angus Ng Ka Long in the Round of 16 clash. With many notable Indian shuttlers out already, all hopes are pinned on Sen to deliver success. Get the live scores and play-by-play updates from the Round of 16 badminton clash in Birmingham on March 5, 2026
LIVE UPDATES

Lakshya Sen vs Angus Ng Ka Long LIVE Score, All England Open 2026: Game 1

The smashes are working well so far for Sen, who races to a 17-13 lead in the first game. Four points away from a crucial lead in this pre-quarterfinal.

Lakshya Sen vs Angus Ng Ka Long LIVE Score, All England Open 2026: 11-8

An error on the net allows Sen to capitalise and lead the first game 11-8. After a slow start from the Indian, it's been all Lakshya Sen against the Hong Kong shuttler, who is looking bereft of ideas on court.

Lakshya Sen vs Angus Ng Ka Long LIVE Score, All England Open 2026: Close Contest

Sen struggles initially but comes roaring back to level 7-7 in the first game. The 24-year-old flashes a great point against Angus, who is giving blow for blow in this contest.

Lakshya Sen vs Angus Ng Ka Long LIVE Score, All England Open 2026: Match Underway

Sen starts his Round 2 match against Angus Ng Ka Long with the Hong Kong shuttler starting on a positive note. The 24-year-old India starts off poorly but regains ground with a 3-3 in the first game. Lots of Indian support inside the arena, backing Sen.

Lakshya Sen vs Angus Ng Ka Long LIVE Score, All England Open 2026: Match To Start Soon

Countdown over as we near the start of the Lakshya Sen vs Angus Ng Ka Long match. The 24-year-old is on the court alongside his opponent Angus. The players are training before we get down to serious business.

Lakshya Sen vs Angus Ng Ka Long LIVE Score, All England Open 2026: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty Make Disappointing Exit

Star badminton duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty exited the tournament in the round of 32 after their defeat at the hands of Aaron-Khai Xing 23-21, 21-12 in 42 minutes.

Lakshya Sen vs Angus Ng Ka Long LIVE Score, All England Open 2026: Sen Talks After Victory Over Shi Yuqi

“I’ve been in the same situation a couple of times and lost, but I pulled out this one in the end. It used to be just a matter of last few points. The only thing I prepared for before this tournament was the closing stages, working on how patient I am against him. If I had rushed, he had experience of finishing off close games,” Sen was quoted on BWF.

Lakshya Sen vs Angus Ng Ka Long LIVE Score, All England Open 2026: Sen's Win Over World No. 1

India’s Lakshya Sen produced a masterclass of mental toughness and attacking badminton to edge out China’s Shi Yuqi 23-21, 19-21, 21-17 in a thrilling three-game clash in Birmingham. Sen combined sharp angled smashes, tight net play, and relentless retrievals to keep Shi on the back foot, surviving tense moments including a late comeback from the world No. 1 in the first game.

Lakshya Sen vs Angus Ng Ka Long LIVE Score, All England Open 2026: Streaming Info

Live streaming of the All England Open Badminton Championships 2026 matches will be available on the BWF TV YouTube Channel in India.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs England LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Stage Set For A Daunting Battle With Berth In Final At Stake

  2. India Vs England Preview: Familiar Foes Playing Third T20 World Cup Semi-Final In Row

  3. T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: NZ Crush SA To Storm Into Final, Finn Allen Slams Fastest T20 World Cup Century

  4. India Vs England, T20 World Cup Semi-Final: Varun Chakravarthy Toils Hard To Regain His Magic Ahead Of The Big Clash

  5. South Africa Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup Semi-Final: Who Said What After Kiwis Secured 9-Wicket Victory To Enter Final

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Angus Ng Ka Long LIVE Score, All England Open Round Of 16: Indian Shuttler Leading In First Game

  4. Lakshya Sen At All England Open: Five Reasons Why You Should Follow Indian Shuttler's Campaign

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Angus Ng Ka Long LIVE Streaming, All England Open 2026: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. BJP Nominates Four For Rajya Sabha From Maharashtra; Mahayuti Poised To Win Majority Seats

  2. Day In Pics: March 04, 2026

  3. The Kerala Story: Mosque Hosts Hindu Devotees, Temple Conducts Iftar Party

  4. War-Time Puts Himachal's Popular Foreign Tourist Hubs In Hard Days

  5. All 14 JNU students Out  Of Tihar Jail After Court Orders Immediate Release

Entertainment News

  1. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  2. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  3. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

  4. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  5. 10 Years Of Aligarh: Dignity, Shame And The Cost Of Being Seen

US News

  1. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  2. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  3. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  4. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  5. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

World News

  1. Minab’s Small Coffins

  2. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  3. Power Without Restraint: Who Bears The Cost Of Wars?

  4. US Submarine Sinks Iranian Warship Near Sri Lanka, 80 Sailors Dead

  5. Selective Outrage, Double Standards, And The Erosion Of International Law

Latest Stories

  1. US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE: Heavy Strikes On Iran Continue, Israel Advances In Lebanon

  2. T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: NZ Crush SA To Storm Into Final, Finn Allen Slams Fastest T20 World Cup Century

  3. Subedaar Review | Anil Kapoor’s Action Drama Bites Off More Than It Wants To Chew

  4. Nepal Elections 2026: Old Guard Versus Gen-Z As Polling Takes Place Today

  5. Eid Amid Uncertainty: Jharkhand Families Struggle as Gulf Tensions Leave Loved Ones Stranded

  6. War In West Asia, Shockwaves In India: The Economic Fallout

  7. Barcelona Vs Atletico Madrid Preview, Copa Del Rey SF: Head-To-Head, Lineups, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  8. Selective Outrage, Double Standards, And The Erosion Of International Law