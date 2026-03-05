India Vs England, T20 World Cup 2026: Top 5 Unforgettable Moments From IND Vs ENG Rivalry Over The Years

Be in Yuvraj Singh's six sixes or Jos Buttler's blistering fifty in Adelaide, this fixture has been one for the ages. Following are the top five unforgettable moments from the IND vs ENG rivalry over the years

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published At:
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Stats Unbreakable records
Yuvraj Singh in action in ICC T20 World Cup 2007 Photo: ICC/X
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • IND are up against ENG in the T20 WC 2026 semi-final clash in Mumbai

  • These two countries have faced each other 29 times

  • Yuvraj Singh's six sixes remains one of the most memorable moment in IND vs ENG rivalry

Team India are all set to take on England in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Thursday. All eyes will be on the Indian team as to whether they decide to chop and change or retain the same winning team from their previous game.

Elsewhere, England will be looking to cause a major upset as Harry Brook's side looks to seal a final spot. England and India have produced some unforgettable moments on the field especially in the T20I arena.

Be in Yuvraj Singh's six sixes or Jos Buttler's blistering fifty in Adelaide, this fixture has been one for the ages. Following are the top five unforgettable moments from the IND vs ENG rivalry over the years:

1. Yuvraj Singh Bludgeons Six Sixes in One Over (2007)

It was the first-ever T20 World Cup and Yuvraj Singh went on a rampage in Durban as he smashed Stuart Broad for six sixes in an over that made headlines the world over. What's more, Yuvraj also registered himself in the history books by scoring the fastest T20I fifty.

2. Buttler-Hales Torment India (2022)

Team India came up short in the semi-final against England in Adelaide during the 2022 T20 World Cup as Alex Hales and Jos Buttler chased down India's score of 169 with ease. Buttler smashed 49-ball 80 whereas Hales registered a 47-ball 86 to hand India a 10-wicket defeat.

Related Content
India's players during a training session ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final cricket match between India and England, in Mumbai. - | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
India Vs England Semi-Final: Where ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Knockout Match Could Be Won Or Lost
Nepal's captain Rohit Paudel, center, reacts after losing the match against England during the T20 World Cup cricket in Mumbai, India, Sunday,Feb. 8, 2026 - (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
Nepal Vs England, T20 World Cup 2026: ‘I Offer My Services’ Dale Steyn Headlines Global Praise For NEP
India U19's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi celebrates during the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup final against England U19 on February 6, 2026. - | Photo: X/BCCI
IND Vs ENG, ICC U-19 World Cup 2026 Final Highlights: India Beat England By 100 Runs To Become 6-Time Champions
India U19's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in action during hte ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup match against England U19 on February 6, 2026. - | Photo: X/BCCI
IND Vs ENG, ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Final: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Steals The Show With 55-ball Century
Related Content

3. Harbhajan Spins A Web Around ENG Batters (2012)

India posted a mammoth 170/4 in 20 overs against England in Colombo at the 2012 T20 WC. However, it all fell apart for the Three Lions in the run-chase as Harbhajan Singh (4/12) spun a web around their batters as England folded for a paltry 80 runs.

4. IND Avenge 2022 Loss In Guyana (2024)

In the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2024, Rohit Sharma's fifty helped India post 171/7 in 20 overs. However, this time England could repeat the heroics of 2022 as Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav spun England out of the game and registered a famous 68-run victory for the Men In Blue.

5. Thriller At Lord's (2009)

India faced England at the 2009 T20 World Cup where MS Dhoni-led side fell short by four runs despite some late fireworks from 'Captain Cool' and Yusuf Pathan.

India Vs England, T20 World Cup 2026: Mumbai Weather Forecast

The weather in Mumbai today for the India vs England T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final at Wankhede Stadium is expected to be clear and rain-free, with no precipitation predicted and temperatures around the high 20s to 30°C. Conditions look favourable for a full match, and dew or rain interruptions are unlikely.

India Vs England, T20 World Cup 2026: Live Streaming

The India vs England, 2nd Semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app and website in India. It will also be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. The live action will begin at 7:00 PM IST, while the toss takes place at 6:30 PM on March 5.

Q

When and where is the IND vs ENG, T20 WC semi-final?

A

India will take on England in the second semi-final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 on Thursday, March 5, 2026.

Q

What are the squads for IND vs ENG, T20 WC semi-final?

A

India Squad:
Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (w), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar

England Squad:
Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (w), Harry Brook (c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Rehan Ahmed, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Ben Duckett, Luke Wood, Josh Tongue.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs England Preview: Familiar Foes Playing Third T20 World Cup Semi-Final In Row

  2. T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: NZ Crush SA To Storm Into Final, Finn Allen Slams Fastest T20 World Cup Century

  3. India Vs England, T20 World Cup Semi-Final: Varun Chakravarthy Toils Hard To Regain His Magic Ahead Of The Big Clash

  4. South Africa Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup Semi-Final: Who Said What After Kiwis Secured 9-Wicket Victory To Enter Final

  5. India Vs England, T20 World Cup 2026 2nd Semi-Final: Three Key Battles To Look Forward To

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Angus Ng Ka Long LIVE Streaming, All England Open 2026: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Match

  4. PV Sindhu Opens Up On Tense Three-Day Dubai Ordeal: 'I Hope It’s First And Last'

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi, All England Open 2026: Sen Stuns World No. 1 In Dramatic Upset

Trending Stories

National News

  1. BJP Nominates Four For Rajya Sabha From Maharashtra; Mahayuti Poised To Win Majority Seats

  2. Day In Pics: March 04, 2026

  3. The Kerala Story: Mosque Hosts Hindu Devotees, Temple Conducts Iftar Party

  4. War-Time Puts Himachal's Popular Foreign Tourist Hubs In Hard Days

  5. Kamal Haasan-Led MNM Holds Seat Sharing Talks With DMK

Entertainment News

  1. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  2. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  3. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

  4. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  5. 10 Years Of Aligarh: Dignity, Shame And The Cost Of Being Seen

US News

  1. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  2. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  3. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  4. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  5. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

World News

  1. Power Without Restraint: Who Bears The Cost Of Wars?

  2. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  3. Minab’s Small Coffins

  4. Iranian Ship Sinks Off Sri Lanka Coast; 32 Rescued, Over 100 Feared Missing

  5. Selective Outrage, Double Standards, And The Erosion Of International Law

Latest Stories

  1. US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE: Heavy Strikes On Iran Continue, Israel Advances In Lebanon

  2. T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: NZ Crush SA To Storm Into Final, Finn Allen Slams Fastest T20 World Cup Century

  3. Subedaar Review | Anil Kapoor’s Action Drama Bites Off More Than It Wants To Chew

  4. Nepal Elections 2026: Old Guard Versus Gen-Z As Polling Takes Place Today

  5. Eid Amid Uncertainty: Jharkhand Families Struggle as Gulf Tensions Leave Loved Ones Stranded

  6. War In West Asia, Shockwaves In India: The Economic Fallout

  7. Barcelona Vs Atletico Madrid Preview, Copa Del Rey SF: Head-To-Head, Lineups, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  8. Selective Outrage, Double Standards, And The Erosion Of International Law