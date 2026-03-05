India Vs England, T20 World Cup 2026: Top 5 Unforgettable Moments From IND Vs ENG Rivalry Over The Years

Summary of this article
IND are up against ENG in the T20 WC 2026 semi-final clash in Mumbai
These two countries have faced each other 29 times
Yuvraj Singh's six sixes remains one of the most memorable moment in IND vs ENG rivalry
Team India are all set to take on England in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Thursday. All eyes will be on the Indian team as to whether they decide to chop and change or retain the same winning team from their previous game.
Elsewhere, England will be looking to cause a major upset as Harry Brook's side looks to seal a final spot. England and India have produced some unforgettable moments on the field especially in the T20I arena.
Be in Yuvraj Singh's six sixes or Jos Buttler's blistering fifty in Adelaide, this fixture has been one for the ages. Following are the top five unforgettable moments from the IND vs ENG rivalry over the years:
1. Yuvraj Singh Bludgeons Six Sixes in One Over (2007)
It was the first-ever T20 World Cup and Yuvraj Singh went on a rampage in Durban as he smashed Stuart Broad for six sixes in an over that made headlines the world over. What's more, Yuvraj also registered himself in the history books by scoring the fastest T20I fifty.
2. Buttler-Hales Torment India (2022)
Team India came up short in the semi-final against England in Adelaide during the 2022 T20 World Cup as Alex Hales and Jos Buttler chased down India's score of 169 with ease. Buttler smashed 49-ball 80 whereas Hales registered a 47-ball 86 to hand India a 10-wicket defeat.
3. Harbhajan Spins A Web Around ENG Batters (2012)
India posted a mammoth 170/4 in 20 overs against England in Colombo at the 2012 T20 WC. However, it all fell apart for the Three Lions in the run-chase as Harbhajan Singh (4/12) spun a web around their batters as England folded for a paltry 80 runs.
4. IND Avenge 2022 Loss In Guyana (2024)
In the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2024, Rohit Sharma's fifty helped India post 171/7 in 20 overs. However, this time England could repeat the heroics of 2022 as Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav spun England out of the game and registered a famous 68-run victory for the Men In Blue.
5. Thriller At Lord's (2009)
India faced England at the 2009 T20 World Cup where MS Dhoni-led side fell short by four runs despite some late fireworks from 'Captain Cool' and Yusuf Pathan.
India Vs England, T20 World Cup 2026: Mumbai Weather Forecast
The weather in Mumbai today for the India vs England T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final at Wankhede Stadium is expected to be clear and rain-free, with no precipitation predicted and temperatures around the high 20s to 30°C. Conditions look favourable for a full match, and dew or rain interruptions are unlikely.
India Vs England, T20 World Cup 2026: Live Streaming
The India vs England, 2nd Semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app and website in India. It will also be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. The live action will begin at 7:00 PM IST, while the toss takes place at 6:30 PM on March 5.
When and where is the IND vs ENG, T20 WC semi-final?
India will take on England in the second semi-final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 on Thursday, March 5, 2026.
What are the squads for IND vs ENG, T20 WC semi-final?
India Squad:
Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (w), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar
England Squad:
Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (w), Harry Brook (c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Rehan Ahmed, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Ben Duckett, Luke Wood, Josh Tongue.