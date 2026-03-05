India Vs England Semi-Final: Where ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Knockout Match Could Be Won Or Lost

Summary of this article
India take on England in the 2nd semi-final match at the T20 WC
England & India have faced each other 29 times in T20Is
Wankhede Stadium will host the all-important semi-final game
India and England will battle it out for the third successive time in a T20 World Cup semi-final at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday night. The winner of the knockout clash will take on New Zealand, who defeated South Africa by nine wickets, in the final.
This will be England’s sixth last-four appearance at the T20 World Cup. Interestingly, India have locked horns against England in the semis in the last two T20I World Cups. While England beat India in the 2022 edition, the Men In Blue returned the favour in the 2024 tournament.
Batting Supremacy
One of England's traits is their batting with lots of all-rounders included in their squad. Moreover, India also possess power-hitters in their arsenal with the likes of Shivam Dube and Tilak Varma posing a threat to the opposing bowlers.
It will all come down to who blinks first in the batting powerplays given how both sides have performed right throughout this tourney.
Abhishek Sharma vs ENG Bowlers
England will not forget the sight of Abhishek Sharma, who hammered a 54-ball 135 against England at the same venue back in 2025. The southpaw hammered 13 maximums as English bowlers leaked runs aplenty. Harry Brook-led side will hope history does not repeat itself at Wankhede Stadium tonight in the all-important semi-final.
Catches Win Matches
The age-old adage of 'catches win matches' will again come into play in the IND vs ENG semi-final. Suryakumar Yadav-led side have not been at their best in the outfield, with too many dropped catches by the Indian fielders. If India are to win tonight, their fielding team must be at their 'A-game' to deliver a solid performance.
Toss
The toss will also play a part in the semi-final. Reports suggest that the Wankhede track could assist the faster bowlers, captain winning the coin toss, could bowl first.
What are the IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026 squads?
India Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh.
England Squad: Harry Brook (c), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Philip Salt, Josh Tongue, Luke Wood.
Who are the captains of the IND and ENG sides at the T20 World Cup 2026?
Suryakumar Yadav (IND) and Harry Brook (ENG)