Al Sadd Vs Al-Ittihad LIVE Score, AFC Champions League Elite: Firmino Goal Ruled Out For Offside

Al Sadd players in action. AlsaddSC/X

Hello and welcome to tonight's AFC Champions League Elite Group B matchday 8 fixture between Al Sadd SC against Al Ittihad for their final league stage fixture. The match will be played at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium. Al Sadd SC will be at home and will look to make the most of their home stadium and the fan atmosphere. The Tigers are fifth in the Group B standings and are almost set to feature in the next stage of the tournament. Follow play-by-play updates from the Group B Matchday 8 clash between Al Sadd Vs Al-Ittihad on Monday, February 16, at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium

LIVE UPDATES

17 Feb 2026, 09:40:07 pm IST Al Sadd Vs Al-Ittihad LIVE Score, AFC Champions League Elite 2025-26: Roberto Firmino Scores But VAR Overrules What a start from Al-Ittihad! Former Liverpool star Roberto Firmino scores for the visitors and it's a rousing start. But, hang on! VAR overrules it as the Brazilian is slightly ahead. Al Sadd 0-0 Al-Ittihad 6'

17 Feb 2026, 09:31:22 pm IST Al Sadd Vs Al-Ittihad LIVE Score, AFC Champions League Elite 2025-26: Kick-off Kick-off as match gets underway between Al Sadd and Al Ittihad at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium.

17 Feb 2026, 09:26:19 pm IST Al Sadd Vs Al-Ittihad LIVE Score, AFC Champions League Elite 2025-26: Kick-off Soon Kick-off soon with Al Sadd all set to take on Al-Ittihad in the AFC Champions League Elite match.

17 Feb 2026, 09:20:38 pm IST Al Sadd Vs Al-Ittihad LIVE Score, AFC Champions League Elite 2025-26: H2H Total matches: 2 Al Sadd won: 0 Al Ittihad won: 1 Draws: 1