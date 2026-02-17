Al Sadd Vs Al-Ittihad LIVE Score, AFC Champions League Elite: Firmino Goal Ruled Out For Offside

Al Sadd Vs Al-Ittihad LIVE Score, AFC Champions League Elite 2025-26: Roberto Firmino Scores But VAR Overrules
What a start from Al-Ittihad! Former Liverpool star Roberto Firmino scores for the visitors and it's a rousing start. But, hang on! VAR overrules it as the Brazilian is slightly ahead.
Al Sadd 0-0 Al-Ittihad 6'
Al Sadd Vs Al-Ittihad LIVE Score, AFC Champions League Elite 2025-26: Kick-off
Kick-off as match gets underway between Al Sadd and Al Ittihad at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium.
Al Sadd Vs Al-Ittihad LIVE Score, AFC Champions League Elite 2025-26: Kick-off Soon
Al Sadd Vs Al-Ittihad LIVE Score, AFC Champions League Elite 2025-26: H2H
Total matches: 2
Al Sadd won: 0
Al Ittihad won: 1
Draws: 1
Al Sadd Vs Al-Ittihad LIVE Score, AFC Champions League Elite 2025-26: Starting XIs
Al Sadd Vs Al-Ittihad LIVE Score, AFC Champions League Elite 2025-26: Match Details
Location: Doha, Qatar
Stadium: Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium
Date: Tuesday, February 17
Kick-off time: 9:30 p.m. IST