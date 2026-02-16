East Bengal Vs NorthEast United LIVE Score, ISL: Highlanders Lock Horns Against Red & Gold Brigade In Kolkata

NorthEast United players celebrate a goal against Chennaiyin FC. Photo: FSDL/ISL

The start of the week in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 sees East Bengal FC play host to NorthEast United FC at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) with both sides yearning for victory. In their recent meetings, both sides have shared honours, with two wins each and a draw in their last five clashes, though NorthEast thrashed East Bengal 4-0 in Guwahati in the most recent encounter. Catch the live scores and updates of EBFC vs NEUFC ISL match, right here

LIVE UPDATES