East Bengal Vs NorthEast United LIVE Score, ISL: Highlanders Lock Horns Against Red & Gold Brigade In Kolkata

East Bengal Vs NorthEast United, Indian Super League 2025-26 Round 1: East Bengal FC will host NorthEast United FC at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) on Monday, February 16. Catch the live scores and updates of EBFC vs NEUFC ISL match, right here

Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United ISL photo
NorthEast United players celebrate a goal against Chennaiyin FC. Photo: FSDL/ISL
The start of the week in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 sees East Bengal FC play host to NorthEast United FC at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) with both sides yearning for victory. In their recent meetings, both sides have shared honours, with two wins each and a draw in their last five clashes, though NorthEast thrashed East Bengal 4-0 in Guwahati in the most recent encounter. Catch the live scores and updates of EBFC vs NEUFC ISL match, right here
East Bengal FC Vs NorthEast United Live Score, ISL: Streaming Info

The Indian Super League 2025-26 match between East Bengal and NorthEast United FC will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network. It can also be live streamed on the Fancode app and website.

