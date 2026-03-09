Kerala to “Keralam”: A Footnote, Not A Milestone

This is not to dismiss linguistic or cultural identity as frivolous. Language lies at the heart of how communities imagine themselves and how those imaginations are inscribed in the larger constitutional narrative of the nation. Malayalam literature, from the Manipravalam tradition to the modernist experiments of O.N.V. Kurup and M. Govindan, is a testament to a self-conscious cultural ethos that has always seen Keralam as more than a geographical label. But names and identity are sustained by organic social usage and historical rootedness, not merely by executive fiat. The evolution of nomenclature is better nurtured in everyday life than imposed by decree.