Kerala to “Keralam”: A Footnote, Not A Milestone

The Union Cabinet’s approval to rename Kerala as “Keralam” has been criticised  as the political focus is on symbolic changes while there are pressing economic and social challenges facing the state.

A
Amal Chandra
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published At:
keralam
Kerala Legislative Assembly Kerala Legislative Assembly building in Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum), Kerala, India on May 12, 2022. Source: IMAGO / NurPhoto
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • The proposed constitutional amendment seeks to replace “Kerala” with “Keralam”, reflecting the state’s traditional Malayalam name and cultural self-identification.

  • Critics, including Shashi Tharoor, question whether a symbolic renaming should take prominence when Kerala faces unemployment.

  • While the change formalises long-standing linguistic usage, it does little to address structural issues such as job creation and infrastructure investment.

The recent Union Cabinet approval of the proposal to rename Kerala as “Keralam” has generated a flurry of commentary, satire, approval and scepticism. It might seem a small matter, a single consonant added to a familiar English name, yet the political theatre surrounding this linguistic adjustment reveals much about the priorities of the current government, the state of our public discourse, and the gap between symbolic politics and substantive policy action.

The proposal to amend the Constitution’s First Schedule to replace “Kerala” with “Keralam” did not arise suddenly. The Kerala Legislative Assembly had earlier passed a resolution noting that the state has long been known as Keralam in Malayalam, and that the constitutional name should reflect this linguistic reality. The Cabinet’s approval simply advances that request under Article 3 of the Constitution, which requires the President to refer the Bill to the state assembly for its views before it is taken up by Parliament.

The constitutional process is clear, yet the timing, amid acute economic, fiscal and social pressures, warrants scrutiny. Kerala faces structural challenges: unemployment, strained public finances, the need for industrial job creation, and the difficult balance between welfare commitments and competitiveness. These are not abstract metrics but lived realities in a state that leads in human development while lagging in formal employment and investment. In that context, the renaming assumes a prominence that is difficult to defend in material terms.

Related Content
Alleppy - Shutterstock
Kerala To Be Renamed Keralam: Will Bengal Become Bangla, Delhi Indraprastha?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with State Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during a programme, in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. - IMAGO / Hindustan Times
Kerala To Become Keralam, Union Cabinet Sets Renaming Process In Motion Weeks Before Polls
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan - null
Cabinet Clears Proposal To Rename Kerala As ‘Keralam’
Photo by suresh pandey - SURESH K PANDEY
Budget 2026 Leaves Kerala Disappointed; Many Tamil Nadu Demands Unmet
Related Content
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan - null
Cabinet Clears Proposal To Rename Kerala As ‘Keralam’

BY PTI

This is not to dismiss linguistic or cultural identity as frivolous. Language lies at the heart of how communities imagine themselves and how those imaginations are inscribed in the larger constitutional narrative of the nation. Malayalam literature, from the Manipravalam tradition to the modernist experiments of O.N.V. Kurup and M. Govindan, is a testament to a self-conscious cultural ethos that has always seen Keralam as more than a geographical label. But names and identity are sustained by organic social usage and historical rootedness, not merely by executive fiat. The evolution of nomenclature is better nurtured in everyday life than imposed by decree.

It was precisely to underline this point that Dr Shashi Tharoor raised a wry but cogent question. He wondered aloud — what becomes of terms like “Keralite” or “Keralan” in the English language when the state’s English name itself morphs into Keralam? His point was not pedantry; it was about linguistic logic, cultural authenticity, and the peculiar obsessiveness of political symbolism when more substantive deliverables are conspicuously absent. Keralamite might sound like a jibe, and Keralamian a tongue-twister, but behind the joke lies a serious critique: identity is deeper than an administrative spelling change.

That critique aligns with a broader unease over the Centre’s priorities. This year’s Union Budget offered Kerala little in the way of transformative capital investment or structural support: no major institution such as an AIIMS, nor significant infrastructure allocations to address the state’s bottlenecks. What emerged instead was approval for a name change, a costless symbolic gesture.

Symbolism without parallel action can ring hollow when citizens confront coastal erosion, fiscal strain in local bodies, healthcare gaps, and the steady outflow of young talent. In comparison, an added “m” in English scarcely amounts to a tangible gain in human welfare.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with State Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during a programme, in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. - IMAGO / Hindustan Times
Kerala To Become Keralam, Union Cabinet Sets Renaming Process In Motion Weeks Before Polls

BY N.K. Bhoopesh

Kerala’s demographic and labour profile underscores the larger policy context: it has one of the highest proportions of elderly citizens in India, reflecting an advanced stage of demographic transition. Periodic Labour Force Survey estimates have also shown relatively high unemployment rates in the state, particularly among educated youth. In parallel, successive Kerala Migration Surveys have documented the scale of outward migration and the significant role of remittances in sustaining household incomes. These structural features: ageing, educated joblessness, and migration dependence, pose long-term economic and fiscal challenges. Set against such realities, an orthographic adjustment in the state’s English name appears marginal to the deeper transformations required in employment generation and economic restructuring.

One might argue that this decision is in the spirit of cultural decolonisation, aligning the English name more closely with Malayalam pronunciation and script. That logic has traction when it forms part of a larger, coherent cultural and policy agenda. But in isolation, and amid a crowded agenda of unmet needs, it appears more like a political token. It is an effort the Union Government can present as responsive to linguistic identity, yet it costs little to claim and yields minimal substantive benefit to the people whose daily lives are marked by deficits in opportunity.

Name changes have historical precedence: Mumbai replaced Bombay, and Chennai superseded Madras. Yet those transitions were anchored in broad political movements and a sustained public campaign to foreground indigenous nomenclature. In Kerala’s case, however, everyday Malayalam usage has always favoured “Keralam,” irrespective of the Constitution’s English rendering. Classical and modern linguistic scholarship, including A.R. Rajaraja Varma’s Kerala Panineeyam, codified the term “Keralam” within the Malayalam grammatical tradition more than a century ago, underscoring that the linguistic identity of the region has never depended on its English spelling.

In that sense, the proposed change simply formalises what literature and speech have long settled, suggesting that the practical difference between “Kerala” and “Keralam” is narrower than the political energy invested in it. If the change merely aligns paperwork with everyday speech, it does not, by itself, create jobs, improve healthcare, enhance infrastructure, or strengthen fiscal sustainability; practical governance lies elsewhere.

Moreover, the emphasis on symbolic politics at a moment when fiscal choices are difficult and public funds are stretched raises a broader question for Indian democracy: should the political class harvest linguistic sentiment at the expense of urgent material concerns? Kerala, with its high levels of education and political consciousness, deserves leadership that places cultural recognition alongside robust delivery on core issues. Deep within the soul of the Malayali, pride and identity transcend grammar, spelling, and word arrangements.

In the end, if naming matters, it matters because it reflects who we are. But names evolve in the language of daily life, shaped by literature, dialogue, memory and practice. A cabinet decision may formalise a preference, but it does not define the lived realities of a community — those are shaped by investment in human capital, social justice, and policies that empower citizens to flourish. In that deeper sense, the addition of an “m” is a footnote, not a milestone.

Amal Chandra is an Indian author, political analyst and columnist. His research and commentary have appeared in leading scholarly and popular publications. He posts on ‘X’ at @ens_socialis.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Gambhir Dedicates T20 World Cup Triumph To Dravid, Laxman; Makes 'Trophies Over Milestones' Appeal

  2. MS Dhoni Applauds Victorious Team India, Reserves Special Words Of Praise For Gautam Gambhir

  3. From Sidelines To Success: How Sanju Samson Became Player Of T20 World Cup

  4. T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: Sanju Samson’s Consistency, Jasprit Bumrah Magic Power India To T20 World Cup Glory

  5. IND Vs NZ Final: Breaking Down The Decisive Moments That Sealed India’s T20 World Cup Title

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Lin Chun-Yi Highlights, All England Open Final: Bruised Indian Goes Down Fighting

  4. Lakshya Sen Goes Down Fighting Against Lin Chun-Yi, Finishes Second At All England Open

  5. All England Open 2026 Championships: Sen Seals Final Spot In Birmingham

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 08, 2026

  2. Delhi Court Grants Interim Bail To Al Falah University Chairman For Wife’s Chemotherapy

  3. Bulldozer Action in Uttam Nagar: MCD Demolishes Illegal Portions of Accused’s House in Holi Clash Murder Case

  4. Need To Adopt Holistic, Inclusive Approach Towards Women's Issues: Pradhan

  5. From Denial, To Acceptance, To Revolt: The Changing Face Of Child Marriage In India

Entertainment News

  1. Tighee Review | Jeejivisha Kale's Transcendent Portrait Of Womanhood Centres A Volatile Mother–Daughter Trio

  2. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  3. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  4. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  5. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. Women in the Crossfire: How Masculine Power Fuels War

  2. US-Israel-Iran War: Iran Accused Of Attacks In UAE And Bahrain As Tehran Blanketed By Smoke

  3. Cuban President Condemns Trump-Hosted Regional Summit As 'Neocolonial' Gathering

  4. Women of the World: When Power Protects Predators

  5. Explosive Devices Thrown During Anti-Muslim Protest Outside NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s Residence; Six Arrested

Latest Stories

  1. US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: Mojtaba Khamenei Chosen As Iran’s new Supreme Leader, Israeli Air Raids Hit Beirut

  2. Beyond the Epstein Files: Stories Of Survivors Who Broke Their Silence On Childhood Trauma

  3. Middle East Conflict Disrupts Flights, 279 Cancelled

  4. From Sidelines To Success: How Sanju Samson Became Player Of T20 World Cup

  5. India Win ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Fans Erupt In Joy Across Country

  6. T20 World Cup 2026: Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal And Others Celebrate India's Win Over New Zealand

  7. Lok Sabha Set for Showdown as Opposition Moves to Remove Speaker Om Birla

  8. MasterChef India 9 Winner: Nagpur Brothers Ajinkya And Vikram Gandhe Lift The Trophy