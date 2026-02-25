Kerala To Be Renamed Keralam: Will Bengal Become Bangla, Delhi Indraprastha?

After Independence, the Mysore kingdom joined the Union of India, and most Kannada-speaking regions came together to form a greater Mysore state on November 1, 1956. However, the Kannadigas from outside the Mysore region were not comfortable with the name Mysore State and wanted it to be renamed Karnataka as it was known as Carnatic or Karnata during ancient times to the medieval age. It was eventually renamed Karnataka in 1973.