Banana, Bread For Food, Salt With Diesel For Cooking: How Mumbai's Working Class Is Fighting The LPG Crisis

“I used to get a 19-litre capacity commercial cylinder for 2000 rupees till a week ago. Now it costs between Rs 3,800 and Rs 4,000 and since last two days even that is not available. How can I afford Rs 4,000 just for a cylinder? So, I stocked one household cylinder from a person whom I know. He got it for 1000 rupees but sold it to me for 2000 rupees. There was no option but to buy, to keep the shop running.”