ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: All The Squads Announced So Far

Summary of this article
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 26' will get underway from June 12 in England
New Zealand enter the tournament as holders
India will look to add the T20 trophy to their trophy cabinet
The tenth edition of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup kicks off on June 12, 2026, at Birmingham's Edgbaston Cricket Ground with hosts England taking on Sri Lanka in a Group B fixture.
New Zealand enter the tournament as holders, while their Trans-Tasman neighbours, Australia, remain the most successful side, having won the tournament six times. England (2009) and the West Indies (2016) are the other teams to have lifted the trophy.
Having tasted defeats in recent finals, South Africa (2023, 2024) and India (2020), will look to end their heartbreaks in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026.
The tournament will see 33 matches played by 12 participating teams, including debutants Netherlands, at seven venues - Edgbaston Cricket Ground (Birmingham), County Ground (Bristol), Headingley Cricket Ground (Leeds), Lord's (London), The Oval (London), Old Trafford Cricket Ground (Manchester), and Rose Bowl (Rose Bowl).
Here's a look at all the teams, groups and squads for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, starting 12 June.
GROUP A
AUSTRALIA: Sophie Molineux (c), Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham.
BANGLADESH: Nigar Sultana Joty (c), Nahida Akter (vc), Sharmin Akter Supta, Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Rabeya Khan, Fahima Khatun, Fariha Islam Trisna, Marufa Akter, Shanjida Akther Maghla, Sultana Khatun, Dilara Akter, Juairiya Ferdous, Taj Nehar
INDIA: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Shree Charani, Yastika Bhatia, Nandani Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Kranti Gaud, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav.
NETHERLANDS: Babette de Leede (c), Caroline de Lange, Frédérique Overdijk, Hannah Landheer, Heather Siegers, Iris Zwilling, Isabel van der Woning, Lara Leemhuis, Myrthe van den Raad, Phebe Molkenboer, Robine Rijke, Rosalie Lawrence, Sanya Khurana, Silver Siegers, Sterre Kalis
PAKISTAN: Fatima Sana (c), Gull Feroza, Ayesha Zafar, Iram Javed, Eyman Fatima, Aliya Riaz, Natalia Parvaiz, Saira Jabeen, Muneeba Ali, Tuba Hassan, Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal, Nashra Sandhu, Diana Baig, Tasmia Rubab.
SOUTH AFRICA: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Shabnim Ismail, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Sune Luus, Karabo Meso, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Kayla Reyneke, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloe Tryon, Dane van Nierkerk.
GROUP B:
ENGLAND: Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Dani Gibson, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp, Heather Knight, Linsey Smith, Issy Wong, Danni Wyatt-Hodge.
IRELAND: TBA
NEW ZEALAND: Melie Kerr (c), Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine, Flora Devonshire, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Bree Illing, Polly Inglis, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Nensi Patel, Georgia Plimmer, Izzy Sharp, Lea Tahuhu.
SCOTLAND: Kathryn Bryce (c), Chloe Abel, Olivia Bell, Sarah Bryce, Darcey Carter, Priyanaz Chatterji, Gabriella Fontenla, Katherine Fraser, Kirstie Gordon, Ailsa Lister, Maisie Maceira, Abtaha Maqsood, Megan McColl, Rachel Slater, Pippa Sproul.
SRI LANKA: TBA
WEST INDIES: TBA
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Live Streaming Info
Indian viewers can catch the action live on the Star Sports Network whereas the live streaming will be available on JioStar website and app. In Australia, Amazon Prime Video will live stream all the matches for free while Sky Sports telecast the matches in United Kingdom.